Automotive: T-Systems once again in first place

T-Systems is once again the largest IT service provider in the automotive industry in Germany - for the 13th time in a row. This was the result of AutomotiveIT's list of the "Top 25 IT service providers". The trade magazine has been surveying the revenues of the industry's key players since 2010. Christian Hort, Head of Automotive at T-Systems, accepted the IT Award at the AutomotiveIT Congress in Berlin.

"It is both a special honor and a pleasure to receive the IT Award," said Christian Hort. "We top the rankings for the 13th year in a row. To deliver such a continuously high performance over the years is the merit of a strong automotive team. For this, many thanks to our great team and to the customers who place their trust in us every day." And Hort continues, "Especially in the last few years, we have been developing on the leading topics in the industry – such as the software defined vehicle. Here we program software for the vehicle and connect it to the cloud. Today, we manage more than 30 million vehicles in this way. At the same time, we practice new forms of collaboration and are represented in open-source communities."

T-Systems will continue to invest in the automotive industry. The IT service provider is focusing on four thematic areas: Vehicle software and connectivity, digital customer experiences, the digitization of the enterprise, and secure cloud computing. To this end, the Telekom subsidiary is creating around 600 jobs worldwide by 2023. Already, 4,000 experts are working on the digitization of the industry. T-Systems is recruiting around 200 new employees for the Wolfsburg site alone.

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