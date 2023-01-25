Analysts rank T-Systems and Detecon as leaders in business consulting and sustainability

Together with its subsidiary and advisory pillar Detecon, T-Systems has been rated as a leading provider ("Leader") in all German categories by the analyst firms Information Services Group (ISG) and Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC). In the ISG Provider Lens™ survey "Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services 2022", T-Systems Germany was even rated as market leader in all categories. In the categories "Business Consulting Services" and "Sustainability and ESG Services", in particular the joint offering with the advisory subsidiary Detecon was recognized. The high level of competence in the field of sustainability is also reflected in the PAC Innovation Radar "Leaders in Sustainability-related IT Consulting & Services in Europe 2023", where T-Systems / Detecon were jointly awarded the highest rating of "Best in Class".

Maximum success in ISG Provider Lens™ 2022

In the survey "Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services 2022", T-Systems achieved the maximum possible success of being classified as a leader in all categories: "Digital Business Consulting Services", "Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services", "Digital Customer Experience Services", "Sustainability and Decarbonization Services", and "Digital Reality Services". In the area of "Digital Business Consulting", ISG particularly emphasized the integration of Detecon's consulting competencies into the overall portfolio of T-Systems, as a result of which customers can receive all services from a single source – from consulting and the development of solutions, through to complete integration. This accelerates, for example, the implementation of digital strategies and solutions through rapid prototypes and proofs of concept (PoCs).

ISG also praised the existence of an end-to-end offering in the "Digital Customer Experience" category, where T-Systems offers consulting, conception, CX/UX design, configuration, development, implementation and integration as well as connectivity solutions based on 5G and WiFi. In "Digital Supply Chain Transformation", the comprehensive portfolio of offerings based on new technologies such as Big Data, RPA and AI-based solutions as well as Blockchain, VR/AR and digital twin was recognized. In the "Sustainability and ESG Services" category, the interaction between T-Systems and its consulting subsidiary Detecon was once again convincing: Detecon combines the advantages of digital technologies and sustainability requirements in the development of digitalization strategies, while T-Systems transparently visualizes progress in sustainability and emission reductions with dashboard solutions, for example. Finally, in "Digital Reality Services," T-Systems was classified as a "Leader" in part because of the existence of numerous innovation labs and training rooms with virtual reality equipment, for example, to build understanding and opportunities in the metaverse.

Read more about the 2022 ISG Provider Lens study here .

PAC Innovation Radar

In the PAC Innovation Radar "Leaders in Sustainability-related IT Consulting & Services in Europe 2023", T-Systems / Detecon were jointly awarded the highest rating of "Best in Class". Specifically, PAC recognized the particular strength of the two partners in the sustainable operation of IT infrastructures, the general commitment to sustainability, and the organizational anchoring of sustainability-related consulting and related services. The ecosystem of partnerships with sustainable start-ups/specialists was also highlighted. Pierre Audoin Consultants considers the managing of current sustainability requirements as enormously complex, given the diversity of data sources and levers along the value chain. The steadily growing demand for external support is correspondingly high. However, the maturity of this support is as diverse as the different strategies on the customer side.

Read more about the PAC Innovation Radar "Leaders in Sustainability-related IT Consulting & Services in Europe 2023" here .

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