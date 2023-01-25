Telekom shows the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® exclusively in Germany



The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® presented by the Recording Academy® in Los Angeles honor the biggest stars of the hour. Nominated artists* include Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles. Telekom will be showing the world's most important music award live and exclusively on February 6 at night from 2 a.m. (CET) on MagentaMusik as well as on MagentaTV (channel 141 with standard assignment). There will be a repeat on February 7 from 20.15 o'clock on the #dabeiTV channel on MagentaTV. Afterwards, the show will also be available on MagentaTV and by MagentaMusik. All performing artists will be announced shortly.

"We are starting the year with a mega highlight. With the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®, we are once again bringing the biggest music night in the world to our customers and to all music fans – live and exclusively in Germany," explains Telekom TV CEO Arnim Butzen. "The GRAMMYs® stand for spectacular performances, unforgettable stage designs and of course coveted trophies. We are looking forward to an exciting show."

Beyoncé leads the rankings

Beyoncé tops the list of nominees. The singer was nominated no less than nine times for the songs from her album "RENAISSANCE". Among other things, she can hope in the three major categories "Record of the Year", "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year". She has already made history with this: Beyoncé comes to a total of 88 GRAMMY® nominations and draws level with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist of all time.

She's up against Kendrick Lamar and Adele in the main categories. Lamar is close behind Beyoncé with eight nominations, followed closely by Adele with seven. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each received six nominations. Prospects for one of the trophies also include artists* such as Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and ABBA.

GRAMMYs® back in Los Angeles

Emmy® Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies for the third consecutive year. While last year's show was moved to Las Vegas due to pandemic conditions, this year the gala returns to its traditional venue. In Los Angeles, the stars are expected to gather at the Crypto.com Arena, which was known as the Staples Center until 2021.

These are the GRAMMYs®

The GRAMMY Awards® have been held annually since 1959. The award is considered the music industry's highest honor and is presented by the Recording Academy®. Musicians, songwriters, producers and other music professionals are nominated for their achievements in 91 categories from 27 different fields. To date, Quincy Jones and Beyoncé have received the most trophies for songs with vocals.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® is licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

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