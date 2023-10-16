Market launch for Catena-X: these are T-Systems offers

The test phase is completed - now Catena-X is available for everyone. After a test phase with around 50 participants, the automotive industry's data ecosystem Catena-X is now on the market. The first certified complete package for connecting to Catena-X comes from T-Systems. The Telekom subsidiary brings manufacturers and suppliers into the data ecosystem of the automotive industry. The technical basis is a data room based on the guidelines of Gaia-X and the International Data Space Association (IDSA). Customers register once with Catena-X – T-Systems takes care of everything else. The IT service provider advises customers, connects participants and accelerates data exchange. This makes T-Systems the first service provider in the world with an IDSA-certified end-to-end offering for Catena-X on the market. The offer is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large corporations. Prices start at 29 euros per month for a simple data connection.

"With Catena-X, participants always retain data sovereignty," explained Christian Hort, head of automotive at T-Systems. "Catena-X is not another database, Catena-X connects participants who exchange data. This is becoming more and more important in industries with many suppliers and legal requirements such as the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act."

T-Systems' offering includes consulting and the "Connect" and "Integrate" building blocks. "Connect" establishes the data connection. Prices for this start at 29 euros per month. "Integrate" automates data exchange: T-Systems extracts the data from the companies' IT systems, translates the data into Catena-X format and transmits the data. This process applies to both sending and receiving.

Further information on the T-Systems offer

Further information on the Catena-X apps

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About T-Systems: T-Systems Company profile