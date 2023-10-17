T-Systems announces Digital Twin Offering, powered by NVIDIA Omniverse

T-Systems International is now offering its customers NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for connecting and developing complex 3D pipelines and Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) applications for industrial digitalization. With Omniverse, enterprises can unify their 3D tools and data with the OpenUSD standard, allowing teams to collaborate remotely via photorealistic visualizations and simulations of, for example, production lines and industrial facilities. T-Systems will provide the migration and management of a secure, sovereign, European cloud platform for customers interested in Omniverse. A major German automotive producer is T-Systems’ first customer already live on the platform.

More efficient planning, fewer errors

By connecting their various CAD tools and data to NVIDIA Omniverse, via a unified USD-based data pipeline, manufacturers can create digital twins that allow their cross-disciplinary and geographically-dispersed teams to collaborate in real-time and simulate their facilities and production processes rapidly, cost-efficiently, sustainably and at scale. Using digital twins and connecting teams in this way can deliver transformative outcomes in areas such as product development, safety and quality testing, as well as staff training, with many further possibilities. By offering Omniverse to its customers across the manufacturing and automotive industries, T-Systems aims to help them boost innovation, increase the efficiency of their planning process, eliminate costly errors, and reduce barriers to rapid industrial digitalization. The Deutsche Telekom business customer IT subsidiary will also provide DevOps, data intelligence and consulting services.

“Offering NVIDIA Omniverse at T-Systems will enable digitalization, innovation and sustainability” explains Adel Al-Saleh, T-Systems CEO and Board Member at Deutsche Telekom. “T-Systems' delivery of secure and sovereign cloud platforms is a be a big step for european industry and for our customers to make full use of Omniverse.”

“Simulation and digital twins bring a myriad of opportunities to the industrial manufacturing sector,” said Markus Hacker, Regional Director Enterprise Business, DACH, at NVIDIA. “T-Systems’ offering of NVIDIA Omniverse will help manufacturers accelerate their journey to digitization.”

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