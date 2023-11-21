Two new Managing Directors for Telekom in Germany

Deutsche Telekom's sales and service unit in Germany will have a new Managing Director as of January 1, 2024. Steffen Schlaberg (49), currently responsible for operations and finance in Sales and Service at Telekom Deutschland, will assume overall responsibility for the Sales and Service division of Telekom Deutschland GmbH. He will report directly to Srini Gopalan, Member of the Board of Management Germany and Managing Director Telekom Deutschland.

Schlaberg succeeds Dr. Abolhassan

Steffen Schlaberg succeeds Dr. Ferri Abolhassan, who will become a member of the Board of Management and CEO of Telekom's corporate customer subsidiary T-Systems on January 1, 2024. Abolhassan's move to T-Systems was announced by Telekom in mid-October. His successor has now been appointed: Schlaberg, who holds a degree in business administration, began his career at SAP before moving to T-Systems in 2008. He held various management positions there, including responsibility for international sales in twelve national companies. Since April 2021, Schlaberg has been responsible for the performance of service quality, the implementation of the omni-channel strategy as well as finance and controlling in Telekom's Sales & Service unit in Germany.

Srini Gopalan, Managing Director Telekom Deutschland, says: "I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Steffen Schlaberg for this important role. He is an internationally skilled and very experienced colleague. Steffen has an impressive CV and knows our customer-centric focus like no other thanks to his current role. I look forward to working even more closely with him. At the same time, I would like to thank Ferri Abolhassan for a great job. Together with a passionate team, he has made our service and sales the best in the industry in his seven years in charge and has repeatedly set benchmarks with innovation. I wish Ferri all the best for his role at T-Systems and am delighted that he will be staying with the company."

"I would like to thank the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for their trust and I am very much looking forward to this task. Ferri, his management team and especially our approximately 30,000 colleagues have done a very good job in recent years. This must be continued with customer focus, passion and the necessary innovations. Together with the entire sales and service team, we will continue to do everything we can to turn our customers into fans," says Steffen Schlaberg.

Dr. Robert Hauber becomes CFO for Germany

A second Managing Director position will be filled at Telekom Deutschland GmbH on January 1, 2024: Dr. Robert Hauber (52) will assume responsibility for Finance. Hauber is currently responsible for Group Controlling at Deutsche Telekom. Like Schlaberg, he will be part of the Management Board of Telekom Deutschland and will therefore also report to Srini Gopalan.

Robert Hauber succeeds Klaus Werner, who took over responsibility as Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland on October 14, 2023. Hauber, who holds a doctorate in business administration, began his career at Daimler-Benz AG, where he was involved in the merger of DaimlerChrysler AG. After moving to Deutsche Telekom AG in 2001, he held numerous management positions in Germany and abroad. He can look back on a total of 11 years of CFO experience. From 2011 to 2016 he was CFO at Slovak Telekom and from 2016 to 2022 CFO for the Deutsche Telekom Europe segment. Most recently, he was Head of Group Controlling at Telekom headquarters, where he was responsible for the "Booster" transformation program, among other things.

"I worked closely with Robert for many years during my time on the Management Board for Europe and came to appreciate his expertise and strong leadership. In his new role, Robert will be responsible for the financial management and transformation of TDG. He will continue to drive forward the digitalization of the finance division and contribute to the efficient and fast expansion of fiber optics. I am looking forward to working with him. At the same time, I am delighted that Klaus Werner will remain part of our management team as Head of Business Customers. He leaves behind a very strong financial division and has also made a name for himself in the industry in terms of digitalization," says Srini Gopalan.

"Customer satisfaction and fiber optic expansion will remain our focus in the coming years. We want to turn customers into fans and remain the fiber optic engine of Germany. The appointments of Steffen and Robert will help us achieve this - they have the expertise, experience and the necessary mindset."

"Well-ordered house with a focus on transformation"

"I am taking over from Klaus Werner a very well-run company that will continue to focus on transformation. We are working on the project of the century to connect Germany with fiber optics. This is a huge challenge and an important contribution to the digitalization of Germany, which I am very much looking forward to," says Robert Hauber.

Dhananjay Mirchandani will succeed Robert Hauber and take over responsibility for Group Controlling at Deutsche Telekom on January 1, 2024. Mirchandani is currently responsible for finance in the private customer segment at Telekom Deutschland. He has been with Deutsche Telekom since 2019 and looks back on a long professional career spanning two decades in leading positions in finance, capital markets, commercial product management and top management consulting.

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