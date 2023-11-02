International competition seeks AI solutions for network management and customer experience

Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US are launching the fourth edition of the

T Challenge today. We are looking for solutions on how artificial intelligence can improve the management of the network and the customer experience.

The international competition offers participants a platform to present their innovative ideas.

Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, emphasizes the importance of the competition:

"Every year, the T Challenge sends a signal for innovative strength. Now we want to use artificial intelligence in an innovative way. How, for example, does AI help us to better control our network? How can it improve the customer experience? That's what we'll explore in the next T-Challenge. Together with T-Mobile US. It is important to act responsibly. We're curious to see how creative and talented people are taking AI to the next level."

To ensure that the ideas are used as far as possible, the winners will have the opportunity to further develop their solutions together with experts from Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US.

In addition, the following prize money is awarded for the best innovations:

The first prize will receive 150,000 euros, the second 75,000 euros and the third 35,000 euros. The special prizes for the most sustainable and most ethical solution as well as the most interesting presentation are endowed with 25,000 euros each.

“AI has the potential to usher in a whole new era of innovation and efficiencies not only for our network but for businesses and consumers as well,” said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “T Challenge is an excellent opportunity to support developers in actualizing their technologies and be at the forefront of the AI wave.”

The award ceremony and the exhibition of the best-placed submissions will take place on June 10 and 11, 2024 at Telekom Bonn headquarters. The finalists will be able to present their solutions to the top management of Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US. Travel expenses will be covered.



Submissions are open until January 26, 2024. Under www.telekom-challenge.com , interested parties will find all the information about the T Challenge. Participation is free of charge.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: www.t-mobile.com .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile