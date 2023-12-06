Deutsche Telekom joins project to build future of European Cloud-Edge infrastructure

Deutsche Telekom can today announce that the company has begun the development of a common European cloud and edge-cloud infrastructure. The European Commission has given the green light for the strategic project, which will take place as part of the Important Projects of Common European Interest – Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure & Services (IPCEI-CIS) framework. This marks a pivotal step towards a prosperous European digital future. Deutsche Telekom brings proven experience in delivering secure and sustainable connectivity to the initiative, as well as orchestrating cloud platforms with diverse partners.

The IPCEI-CIS program aims to establish a common European “Cloud-Edge Continuum” – one shared cloud-edge infrastructure for Europe, with no internal borders. To this end, several billion euros will be invested within Europe to foster future data connectivity. The initiative seeks to establish a common set of technical standards, a shared regulatory framework, and sustainability requirements for European edge-cloud technology. This will encourage the development of pan-European solutions which leverage the continent’s scale and deepen the single market for digital services. A cloud-edge continuum also allows solutions to work across international borders, such as autonomous logistics processes, or driverless vehicles.

IPCEI-CIS is a collaborative project which currently involves twelve EU member states and various industry leaders, including Bosch, SAP, Orange and Airbus. The project will make a significant contribution towards the EU’s declared “ Digital Decade ” goal of 10,000 edge-cloud nodes across the continent by 2030. The IPCEI instrument came to life in 2014 for projects which promise a “significant contribution to economic growth, jobs, the green and digital transition and competitiveness for the Union industry and economy.” Approved IPCEIs include a rail and road connection between Germany and Denmark, as well a multi-billion-euro public investment in Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure.

About Edge-Cloud Computing

Edge-cloud computing brings computational resources and data storage closer to the user. Unlike traditional cloud computing, which relies on centralized data centers, an edge cloud places these resources at decentralized computational nodes around the network's “edge”, i.e., in proximity to where data is generated and consumed. This approach reduces latency, enhances real-time processing, and allows for quicker response to user requests. This lower latency is critical to numerous applications, such as industrial IoT, driverless vehicles, and autonomous logistics.

Klaus Werner, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland, says: “Edge Cloud represents the next frontier in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. With the support of the German government and European partners, we're not just exploring this frontier; we want to shape and define it. This research promises a brighter, more connected, and sustainable digital future for Europe. We are calling upon European business and the public sector to join us in IPCEI-CIS and build this digital future, together.”

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