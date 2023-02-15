Deutsche Telekom leads build of high-security communications network for the EU

The European Commission has selected Deutsche Telekom to lead and coordinate the development of the EU-wide high-security communications infrastructure EuroQCI . Telekom will take on the role of coordinator, working together with partners Airbus DS, Thales SIX and AIT, as well as a group of experts from science and industry, under the project name “PETRUS”.

EuroQCI is a highly secure communication network which uses Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) encryption methods. The initiative therefore forms an important pillar of a secure and efficient European communication network that is armed against the cyber-attacks of tomorrow.

Expected early users of EuroQCI are government agencies, which require a particularly high level of security to transmit confidential information. In the future, the infrastructure will also accommodate functions for business and citizens, such as digital signatures, authentication and secure e-voting.

Harmonizing developments for Europe’s digital future

In its role as coordinator of the PETRUS project, Deutsche Telekom will facilitate collaboration between industry and government as they develop EuroQCI projects in the 27 EU member states. This close alignment is required to define shared technical standards and ensure seamless interoperability.

EuroQCI is one pillar of the Commission’s Quantum Technologies Flagship program. The Commission aims to develop EuroQCI into a Quantum Internet, linking quantum processors and sensors and enabling an EU-wide distributed quantum computing and communication capability. The initiative will thus help the EU meet its Digital Decade target of being at the cutting edge of quantum capabilities by 2030 and is an important component of the EU’s cybersecurity strategy.

“As coordinator of the PETRUS project, we are contributing towards making Europe a leader in quantum communication and bolstering the sovereignty and security of the EU’s communications,” added Daniela Theisinger, Managing Director Deutsche Telekom Global Business BeLux / France, responsible for business with European Institutions. “This infrastructure will provide real benefit to citizens, businesses, and our European institutions.” Deutsche Telekom and its partners bring extensive expertise and experience in implementing innovative technology projects and a strong commitment to research and development in the field of communications security.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance