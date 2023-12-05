Telekom supports children in need

SA With heart and soul! This is the motto under which Deutsche Telekom is once again supporting children in need this year. More than 2,300 of the company's employees are volunteering to help as part of the "Ein Herz für Kinder" charity gala in aid of BILD hilft e. V. During the broadcast, they will receive the incoming donations and record them in a central tool. This means that the amounts can already be displayed during the live broadcast. Deutsche Telekom will provide its service center infrastructure for this purpose. The company will also make a donation. ZDF will broadcast the gala live on December 9, 2023 from 8:15 pm.

Deutsche Telekom Board Member for Human Resources Birgit Bohle will also be on the hotline again to accept donations. "Deutsche Telekom and its employees have been wholeheartedly committed to this cause for years. It is children who suffer most in times of crisis. Many lack the most basic necessities, medical treatment, warm meals or even a roof over their heads. We want to make a contribution to ensuring that children have a fair chance and are supported in their social, medical and educational needs."

More than 2,300 Telekom employees from 17 service centers across Germany and their home offices will accept donations from viewers. Ferri Abolhassan, Managing Director Sales and Service at Telekom Deutschland, is proud of the commitment: "Our employees from all areas of Telekom are calling the donation hotline on a voluntary basis in their free time and supporting the campaign. Everyone who has prepared and organized this campaign and will be making personal phone calls to the audience at the gala is once again putting their heart and soul into it. I am delighted about this great commitment. My heartfelt thanks for this!"

BILD hilft e. V. "Ein Herz für Kinder" ensures the survival of children in war and disaster areas with food and medicine. The international aid organization also supports medical research projects and equips schools and daycare centers. For Sarah Majorczyk, 1st Chairwoman of BILD hilft e. V., Telekom's commitment is a great benefit: "We are very grateful for the commitment of Telekom employees. Together we are looking forward to a successful fundraising gala so that we can continue to help many children in need."

The extent of the willingness to help is enormous: in the last four decades or so, donations amounting to 436 million euros have been collected. Last year, 1,451 children were able to survive thanks to operations financed with donations. In addition, 261 projects and 977 individual cases were supported. Further information on the gala and donation options can be found at www.ein-herz-fuer-kinder.de/en .

Protecting children's privacy and minimizing digital risks

Deutsche Telekom has been committed to the interests of children and young people for years. It focuses on education, for example to protect young people's privacy online and minimize digital risks. With its " Share with care " initiative, it raises awareness for the protection of children's data on the Internet. After all, carelessly shared children's images or videos can be exposed to profiling by data traders, hacking, facial recognition, paedocrime and other threats. The initiative has triggered a global discussion on the topic.

Current studies also show that children and young people in particular are affected by hate messages online. Deutsche Telekom wants to educate and support them here too. It is doing this very successfully with its " No hate speech " initiative. It calls for more digital civil courage and offers help and information with its many partners. The company has also been promoting safe and competent media use for many years with its media literacy initiative " Teachtoday " and the children's and young people's magazine SCROLLER . With innovative materials and information, they are aimed at children and young people and their accompanying adults such as parents, grandparents, educational professionals or employees in youth and leisure facilities.

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