Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud, and Ericsson Demonstrate Network Transformation Milestone with 5G Cloud-Native Network Pilot

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and Google Cloud have announced a significant milestone in their strategic partnership with the successful deployment of Ericsson 5G Core cloud native network functions (CNFs) on an on-premises implementation of Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge). In this setup, the partners successfully completed a 5G core Standalone data call from setting up the connection and application on the infrastructure to call completion in a matter of minutes on GDC Edge infrastructure hosted at the Deutsche Telekom lab in Austria.

The partners have set out to develop an industry solution for a highly performant, scalable, and resilient cloud-native telco network, which adheres to EU security and privacy requirements. With GDC Edge, Deutsche Telekom is able to bring cloud infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed.

For the trial, the partners evaluated the benefits that GDC Edge can provide for Deutsche Telekom to maintain and operate telco cloud platforms and for Ericsson as a CNF vendor to validate GDC Edge for the deployment of its dual-mode 5G Core solution. Leveraging the automation functionalities of GDC Edge and Ericsson tools, the partners were able to successfully demonstrate the deployment in minutes of the cloud and 5G core application. On average, infrastructure and network deployments can take up to several days or even weeks on legacy cloud infrastructure. The results of this trial are a strong demonstration of the advantages in speed, scale, flexibility, and reliability that cloud-native networks can provide telecommunication companies like Deutsche Telekom.

“Deutsche Telekom is building a telco as a platform as the foundation for customizable cloud services. Together with Google Cloud and Ericsson, we are co-innovating on an industry solution for scalable network operations,” said Armin Sumesgutner, SVP of Technology Delivery and CTO of Europe for Deutsche Telekom. “We will now continue our journey to prove out the resilience and agility benefits required to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences”

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks, Ericsson says: "As a 5G Core partner of Deutsche Telekom Group, we are proud to be part of its network technology cloud journey. The pilot has shown that Ericsson’s market leading 5G Core deployed on GDC Edge can deliver very promising results. We continue to develop the joint solution in order to provide the deployment flexibility and operational efficiency which our service provider partners need as they monetize their 5G Standalone investments."

“From anticipating user connectivity needs in real time, to reducing operational expenses, cloud-native networks empower telecommunication companies to greatly improve the performance and agility of their networks,” said Amol Phadke, GM of Global Telecom Industry, Google Cloud. “We are thrilled by the results of this initial Google Distributed Cloud Edge deployment, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Deutsche Telekom.”

A cloud solution for Deutsche Telekom must provide high levels of privacy and security to its customers. The companies will be working together to uphold their high standards in these areas during the next phases of the pilot.

This advancement is an outcome of Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud's strategic partnership, announced in July 2022, to define a joint roadmap for the telecommunications industry by bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of the network.

The partnership combines Deutsche Telekom’s network leadership with Google Cloud's extensive expertise in cloud-native network technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence to enable Deutsche Telekom to drive operational efficiencies and build enhanced customer experiencesA cloud solution for Deutsche Telekom must provide high levels of privacy and security to its customers. The fulfilment of legal requirements is therefore a precondition that will be proofed during the next phases of the pilot.

This advancement is an outcome of Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud's strategic partnership, announced in July 2022, to define a joint roadmap for the telecommunications industry by bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of the network.

The partnership combines Deutsche Telekom’s network leadership with Google Cloud's extensive expertise in cloud-native network technology, data analytics and artificial intelligence to enable Deutsche Telekom to drive operational efficiencies and build enhanced customer experiences.

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