Telekom at MWC2023: Innovation and technology with a heart – for a sustainable future

FOTOSHOW More artificial intelligence in everyday life, ever-improving digital networking, rapid technological development: Deutsche Telekom is represented at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 under the theme "Giving technology a heartbeat". In doing so, it is emphasizing its aspiration and commitment to a positive future, designed with empathy for people and the environment. From 27th February until 2nd March, the Group will be presenting new products and innovations in Barcelona. The message behind this: that companies should use technology to create relevant contributions to a productive and sustainable future.

"The economic and social situation in the world is volatile. Resilient digital infrastructures and stable applications are more crucial than ever. At the same time, it is important to preserve the environment and our living space. We want to contribute to this with our technologies," says Antje Hundhausen, Head of Brand Experience at Deutsche Telekom.

Innovations for a changing world

As a leading telecommunications company, Deutsche Telekom is laying the foundations for the connected, competitive, and sustainable world of tomorrow. In the "Technology and Network" booth area, for example, the firm shows how to stay connected to those affected by natural disasters. In the "Business Solutions" area, trade fair visitors can experience how a powerful and flexible network is created. This will include an update on campus networks for a networked society and a digitally sovereign industry. Telekom is also the first and only provider in Germany to offer "Mobile for Microsoft Teams." Telekom will also be showing how it converts real-time data individually into digital living environments. In the "Home" area, there are "B2C Solutions" for the home. Developments in mobile communications bring more autonomy, security, and simpler applications.

A platform for perspectives

Telekom presents its diverse program on an extensive stage. Here, the MWC audience gets a picture of the social and cultural significance of technology. Security expert Bruce Schneier, for example, is dedicated to the topic of hacking. He says it is a creative process in which humans and AI come face to face. Schneier will discuss this in a talk with Telekom board member Claudia Nemat. Leading AI scientist and author Kate Crawford will talk about how the use of artificial intelligence influences human creativity. Artist Daan Roosegaarde will also make a guest appearance. In his talk "Prototyping the World of Tomorrow," the Dutch innovator will show what a future-proof world could look like.

"At MWC, we want to inspire visitors with our solutions. We want to offer added value. For example, with inspiring presentations, designs, or lifestyle products," says Antje Hundhausen. "For us, it's not just about product showcasing and cultivating business relationships. Above all, we're about shaping a better future together."

Interaction between people, industries, and the environment

MWC 2023 will create a brand presence that showcases environmentally friendly technology, tailored to customers’ needs. The booth design puts the focus on the audience. The open stage at the heart of the space and the dialogue offerings of the Players Zone enable a robust exchange of ideas. In the same way, the booth also offers moments of tranquility in the ambience or bar area.

The anamorphic cube is the highlight of the booth and a media intervention at the same time. It combines digital evolution and innovative thinking and design. The result: an immersive image projection with a magical three-dimensional effect. In addition to a circularly conceived booth concept, furniture made of recycled plastic underscores Telekom's sustainability efforts.

The project is being implemented jointly by lead agency Meiré und Meiré, creative agency Elastique and Telekom.

Stream Magenta Keynote

Stay tuned. Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology, and Innovation will be reporting live from Barcelona on February 27 at 2:00 p.m. with the "Magenta Keynote".

You can follow the stream at www.telekom.com/media

Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web

Experience our products and services live. From February 27 to March 02, 2023, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

All events will be streamed live.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com