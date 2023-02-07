Deutsche Telekom makes calls to Turkey and Syria free of charge

Update 02-16-2023 - Due to the continuing dramatic situation in the earthquake zones in Turkey and Syria, Deutsche Telekom is extending its free telephony offer to and from these countries by one week (until Friday, February 24, 2023 at midnight).



Our sympathies go out to all those affected by the disaster and we thank the helpers on the ground.

Deutsche Telekom expresses sympathy to earthquake victims

Calls to and from Turkey and to and from Syria free of charge

Donation of one million euros to "Aktion Deutschland Hilft

Due to the current situation and the great challenge for those involved, Telekom is switching phone calls and text messages from Germany to Turkey and Syria via Telekom's mobile and fixed network free of charge for all Telekom and congstar customers retroactively from February 6, 2023 (00:00 o´clock) until February 15, 2023 (24:00 o´clock).

Furthermore, the Group will enable Telekom and congstar customers in Turkey and Syria to roam free of charge for data, text messages and voice services until February 15, 2023.

Prepaid customers will be credited retroactively for corresponding credit already used.

Relatives of those affected by the earthquake disaster can thus stay in touch more easily. Helpers on the ground are also supported in this way.

In addition, the Group is donating one million euros to "Aktion Deutschland Hilft."

"The images and reports currently reaching us from Turkey and Syria are deeply distressing and saddening. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. And we hope that those buried under rubble will be rescued," wrote Telekom CEO Tim Höttges on the social network LinkedIn. "However, we are responding to the helplessness of so many of those affected not only with sympathy, but with concrete help." Solidarity is great, he said. Many Telekom colleagues themselves have relatives in Turkey or Syria.

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