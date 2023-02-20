Education Report 2022: Digital School

With its first Education Report, Deutsche Telekom highlights the current status quo and the challenges on the German education market. The focus is on supporting learners, who should not only gain access to education and thus participate in the digital society, but also acquire media skills. In addition, the report presents Deutsche Telekom's holistic digitization concept: from the digital equipment of educational institutions to service and support to the support of teachers through training and teaching materials.

Digital participation is one of the major equity issues in our society. Competent use of digital media enables access to the knowledge of this world. Schools play a key role in teaching digital skills: they must ensure that the best educational path is open to as many students as possible.

Education partner: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom launched various initiatives years ago to make digitization easier for schools. These activities are based on the conviction that schools need holistic support. "The report underscores Deutsche Telekom's ambition with regard to the digitization of school education in the country," explains Stefanie Kreusel, Group Officer for Digital Education and School at Deutsche Telekom. "We see ourselves as an education partner in the truest sense, offering holistic support to schools, teachers, learners and decision-makers."

This report illustrates the current challenges and opportunities in the digitization of German schools from the perspective of these groups. At the same time, it shows what contributions Deutsche Telekom, and its partners are making here.

Download the entire report: "Digital Schools 2022."

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance