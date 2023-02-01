Even faster internet and reliable calling with the hybrid 5G solution

With Hybrid 5G, Deutsche Telekom is bringing fixed network and mobile together to provide fast, reliable internet. From February 1, customers can select the MagentaZuhause Hybrid rate plan or Hybrid 5G add-on option to benefit from speeds of up to 300 Mbit/s and upload speeds reaching 50 Mbit/s via the mobile communications network. All of this comes on top of the existing bandwidth available with the fixed network. The only prerequisite is coverage with the 5G mobile communications standard. Even customers with LTE coverage will benefit from significantly more speed.

Quick and reliable: fixed network and mobile combined

Modern technology makes it all possible: the Speedport Smart 4 Wi-Fi router automatically switches over to use the 5G network’s bandwidth if it allows for quicker data transfer than the fixed-network line. A good example is when the entire family is home using the internet and huge amounts of data are being transferred for streaming or gaming. Hybrid 5G also offers greater speeds when working from home. With the full power of two networks, internet outages are nigh on impossible: if there are any issues with the fixed-network line, users will automatically continue surfing or calling via the mobile communications network.

5G standard for home networks with Deutsche Telekom’s hardware duo

Customers will need both a Speedport Smart 4 router and a 5G receiver to enjoy the advantages of Hybrid 5G. The weatherproof 5G receiver is installed on the outside of the building, for example on the building’s façade, a window ledge, or a window. This is where it is best placed to receive signals from the 5G network. It is then connected to the router via a flat network cable which can simply be slipped through the window frame. The Speedport Smart 4 will then automatically set itself up in the customer’s Deutsche Telekom fixed network. The installation is super easy and can be carried out by customers themselves. Customers can also choose to book Deutsche Telekom’s installation service for an extra charge.

The Speedport Smart 4 router is available for 6.95 euros a month or a one-time fee of 189.99 euros. The 5G receiver is available for 7.95 euros per month or a one-time fee of 359.99 euros. Those without a router can get a bundle with both the Speedport Smart 4 and 5G receiver to lease for 12.95 euros per month or to buy for a one-time fee of 529.99 euros.

Adding bandwidth couldn’t be easier

The Hybrid 5G add-on option is free of charge for Deutsche Telekom customers with a low DSL bandwidth (MagentaZuhause XS and S with max. 16 Mbit/s) and costs 4.95 euros per month for all other MagentaZuhause rate plans. Customers can get the MagentaZuhause Hybrid rate plan for 34.95 euros per month for 24 months, after which time it will cost 39.95 euros.

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