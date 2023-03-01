Flexible and secure collaboration in real time: New functionality for the MagentaCLOUD

Deutsche Telekom is now expanding the functionality of its MagentaCLOUD Online storage offering, with a browser-based office suite – Nextcloud Office, based on Collabora Online. Users are able to edit Office files, including text files, spreadsheets and presentations, alone or collaboratively in real time. Documents can be securely shared via a link or via e-mail. Between MagentaCLOUD users, this can be done even more easily through internal sharing. Customers can also edit Office documents via the MagentaCLOUD app on a tablet or mobile phone. The installation of additional software is not necessary. Users can also encrypt files on their devices and upload them to the MagentaCLOUD – an extra level of security thanks to end-to-end encryption. To use the new functions, customers do not need to purchase the Office Suite separately. They are included in the MagentaCLOUD tariffs M, L, XL and XXL. MagentaCLOUD is aimed at private customers.

For the integration of the collaboration functionalities and their continued development, Telekom has brought German partner company Nextcloud on board. MagentaCLOUD is hosted entirely on Deutsche Telekom's Open Telekom Cloud infrastructure in Biere, near Magdeburg. As such, it conforms to strict German and European data protection laws and regulations. The Open Telekom Cloud and also the Nextcloud software are open-source. The open-source approach combines the strengths of all participants and ensures high scalability, security and rapid innovations.

MagentaCLOUD is also optimised to work alongside other Telekom products. For example, customers can store SmartHome camera recordings or e-mail attachments from Telekom Mail in the MagentaCLOUD. Photos can also be easily viewed on a TV screen with MagentaTV.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with an ever better user experience”, explains Luciano Oliveira (SVP Consumer Fixed Business, Telekom Deutschland GmbH). “Having full control over data protection and data security by operating MagentaCLOUD on our own Open Telekom Cloud platform, the ongoing expansion of MagentaCLOUD with attractive functionalities and seamless interaction with our other products are important foundations for us.”

About the Open Telekom Cloud

The Open Telekom Cloud is a scalable and secure public cloud platform. It is operated by T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s business-customer IT subsidiary. The Open Telekom Cloud infrastructure is hosted, among other locations, in data centers in Biere and Magdeburg. The product range extends from Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), on the basis of which secure and GDPR-compliant solutions can be hosted. The Open Telekom Cloud is based on the open-source cloud technology OpenStack and offers open interfaces for integration and automation.

About Nextcloud GmbH

Nextcloud provides the industry's leading open-source software solution for on-premises computing and communications, combining the simple user interface of consumer-grade cloud solutions with the security and compliance measures required by businesses<. Nextcloud combines universal access to data via mobile, desktop and web interfaces with innovative, secure communication and collaboration features such as real-time document editing, chat and video calls, under direct IT control and integrated into existing infrastructure.

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