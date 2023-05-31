Deutsche Telekom announces support for Polygon Blockchain infrastructure

Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, is a validator on Polygon , the leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling platform, expanding its activities in the field of blockchain technology and signaling support for the network’s ecosystem.

Following Q , Flow , Celo , Chainlink , and Ethereum , Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary, Deutsche Telekom MMS, extends its validation nodes to Polygon, providing staking and validation services for the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network and Polygon’s Supernets solutions. Deutsche Telekom MMS is one of only 100 validators on the Polygon (PoS) network.

“The Polygon ecosystem is very developer-friendly and resource-efficient. It is based on the highest security standards of the Ethereum ecosystem,” noted Dirk Röder, Head of the Blockchain Solutions Center at Deutsche Telekom. “The collaboration with Polygon is an important step for Deutsche Telekom MMS to fully exploit the potential of blockchain technology and enable applications suitable for mass deployment. Deutsche Telekom MMS also supports Polygon staking, contributing to the security and decentralization of the blockchain.”

“We are excited to have Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading telecommunications providers, become a validator on the Polygon network,” said Michael Blank, Chief Operating Officer at Polygon Labs. “This collaboration will pave the way for more businesses to embrace blockchain technology through Polygon and empower consumers by unlocking the ownership and autonomy that web3 technology offers.” VIDEO

Validators play key role in operating and securing blockchains

Developed by Polygon Labs, Polygon’s development and growth team, the Polygon ecosystem offers a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including zero-knowledge rollups, sidechains, app-specific chains, and data availability protocols. As a validator, Deutsche Telekom MMS will help secure Polygon's PoS sidechain and Supernets app-chains, contributing to their security, governance, and decentralization by running a full node, producing blocks, validating and participating in consensus, and committing checkpoints on the Ethereum mainnet.

Today, Polygon’s PoS chain already hosts tens of thousands of decentralized applications, more than three million daily transactions, and $1.2 billion in Total Value Locked. Polygon Supernets allows builders to create high-performing, customizable app chains with flexible implementation options quickly and seamlessly so that projects can focus on their business model and user strategies. Supernets allow projects to define their own throughput, gas currency, gas limit requirements, and much more.

Both solutions operate in conjunction with the Ethereum blockchain, allowing them to process transactions quickly, economically, and securely. Changes are then replicated on the Ethereum mainnet.





About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 235 million, over 1.28 million smart contracts created and 2.64 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure transactions for dApps you develop, get started here .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile



