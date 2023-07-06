Empowering Germany's public sector for the digital age

After Lengoo, MindDoc and ENIO, the Berlin start-up GovMarket is now also migrating to the Sovereign Cloud from T-Systems, powered by Google Cloud. This makes GovMarket a new customer of T-Systems’ and Google Cloud’s joint platform. GovMarket, a joint venture of PwC and PUBLIC, operates a marketplace with digital solutions for the public sector. Strict data protection regulations must be adhered to in the process. The Sovereign Cloud offers controls and compliance with European data protection, guaranteed by T-Systems. It also provides the scalability and innovative potential of Google's public cloud to bring digital providers together with public administrations.

Jana Janze, CEO of GovMarket: "Through our trusted collaboration with Google Cloud and T-Systems, we at GovMarket are shaping a secure and innovative future for public entities by building a sustainable ecosystem for government technologies. Together, we set new standards for digital collaboration between suppliers and public administrations."

“The public sector constitutes a key focus industry for T-Systems,” explains Deutsche Telekom board member and T-Systems chief executive Adel Al-Saleh. “Bringing GovMarket onto our unique, sovereign cloud platform is an important step towards our vision of a fully digitalized public sector.”

The joint T-Systems and Google Cloud offering is being continuously expanded. T- Systems takes responsibility for a range of operational measures and control mechanisms to maintain sovereignty. These include encryption and identity management. In addition, T-Systems will control relevant parts of the German Google Cloud infrastructure. Any physical or virtual access to facilities in Germany, such as routine maintenance and upgrades, will be under the joint supervision of T-Systems and Google Cloud.

About GovMarket

GovMarket is actively cultivating a pioneering govtech ecosystem. Within the digital marketplace, start-ups and SMEs can showcase their govtech offerings. This enables institutions to effortlessly discover the fitting supplier for their needs. GovMarket offers this digital facilitation transparently and free-of-charge, to seamlessly connect providers and government entities.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile