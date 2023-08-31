Deutsche Telekom opens quantum research lab

Deutsche Telekom has opened a “Quantum Lab” at its T-Labs location in Berlin. The new facility is dedicated to quantum research and the integration of quantum technology into commercial telecommunications networks. The company aims to develop its quantum communication capabilities, as well as more performant communication networks.

The newly announced research facility in Berlin is equipped with space and infrastructure for quantum-optical experiments. It is connected to over 2,000 km of fiber optical network which connects to partners across Germany. The Telekom Group will cooperate with the Technical Universities of Berlin, Dresden and Munich, as well as the Fraunhofer Institut HHI and other partners from across academia and business.

Quantum entanglement and quantum cryptography

Research at the Quantum Lab will focus on the use of quantum entanglement. This physical phenomenon promises a profound change in telecommunications. This includes quantum cryptography for ultra-secure communication as well as communication networks with improved latency, throughput and resilience. Quantum entanglement also offers the possibility of more powerful networks of distributed and sensory applications – a so-called "quantum internet of things".



"The opening of our Quantum Lab is a clear signal that we are serious about bringing quantum technology to the commercial networks of telecommunications providers," said Claudia Nemat, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "We explicitly invite the research and innovation community to join us in leveraging networks at the interface between R&D and commercial exploration like ours. To prove that innovative quantum technology solutions work under real-world conditions. And to usher in a new era of communications service.”

2023: Quantum technology at Deutsche Telekom

In February this year, Deutsche Telekom announced its leading role in the European Commissions’s PETRUS project . The company will coordinate collaboration across the 27 EU member states as they build towards a trans-European quantum communications infrastructure, EuroQCI . In addition, T-Systems announced the launch of its Quantum-as-a-Service offering . Business customers can access real quantum computing environments, develop and test use cases, and prepare for a future in quantum computing. This access comes alongside dedicated training and advisory services. VIDEO

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