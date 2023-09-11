Deutsche Telekom makes calls and sms free of charge to and from Morocco

Following the devastating earthquake in Morocco, Deutsche Telekom is switching calls and text messages to and from Morocco as well as within the country via Deutsche Telekom's mobile and fixed network free of charge. This applies retroactively to all private and business customers of Telekom and congstar from September 8, 2023 (00:00 a.m.) to September 30, 2023 (11:59 p.m.).

Furthermore, the Group enables customers from Deutsche Telekom and congstar in Morocco to roam free of charge for data, SMS and voice services until September 30. A Travel & Surf Pass can be booked for Internet use at pass.telekom.de, which will then be reimbursed on the bill. Prepaid users will be credited retroactively with corresponding credit that has already been used.

"The images and reports reaching us from Morocco are deeply distressing. Our sympathy goes to all those affected by the disaster," says Germany CEO Srini Gopalan.

More info:

www.telekom.de/hilfe/erdbeben-marokko

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