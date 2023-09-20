Zsuzsanna Friedl becomes new Chief HR Officer at T-Systems

The Supervisory Board of T-Systems International GmbH has appointed Zsuzsanna Friedl as the new Managing Director Human Resources. She will assume her new position in Bonn on January 1, 2024. Georg Pepping, who will remain in the position until the end of 2023, is leaving Deutsche Telekom at his own request after 26 years of service.

Zsuzsanna Friedl comes from Deutsche Telekom's Hungarian subsidiary Magyar Telekom. She had been Chief HR Officer there since 2017. Prior to that, she held various HR leadership positions at top employers such as General Electric and Microsoft for over two decades. At T-Systems, Zsuzsanna Friedl will be responsible for all HR activities as Chief HR Officer. She will play a key role in the company's development into a sustainable growth enterprise. Her focus will be on workforce development and talent management to support the evolution and succeed in the market as an integrated IT services company.

"I am very pleased that we are able to announce an internal candidate to succeed Georg Pepping at an early stage," said T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh. "With her many years of international professional experience and familiarity with the Group, she is the ideal person to take over strategic HR work and support our growth path. I am very much looking forward to working with her and wish her every success in this responsible role. I would like to thank Georg Pepping for his many years of commitment to Deutsche Telekom and wish him all the best for his professional and private future," said Al-Saleh. Georg Pepping has been part of the T-Systems management team as Managing Director Human Resources since September 2010.

"I am very much looking forward to my new role at T-Systems," said Zsuzsanna Friedl. "I want to get involved in forward-looking initiatives to make the company sustainably fit for growth in the future fields of digitalization. My strategic priorities will include culture change and high employee engagement. Together with the team, I will look for experimental, innovative approaches to make T-Systems even more attractive as a magnet for talent."

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