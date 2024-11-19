New! Under the name "Magenta AI", an innovative offer is moving into the MeinMagenta app as of today. This is an answer engine based on artificial intelligence (AI). It searches the internet for information in real time. Instead of long lists of links, it provides formulated answers to complex questions and also names the underlying sources. In addition, Magenta AI offers up-to-date articles in the "Discover" section, which are selected by the AI and can be used to build up knowledge in various areas in a playful way.

Magenta AI in the MeinMagenta app is launched in cooperation with Perplexity. Deutsche Telekom is thus bringing one of the booming AI companies into its portfolio and making it available to all customers free of charge.

"This is the starting signal for Magenta AI. In this way, we optimize the customer experience and support customers in their daily search for relevant information. Not only on topics related to Telekom and its contract. But also for questions that interest them privately," says Wolfgang Metze, Managing Director for Private Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "Concerns concerning Telekom services or the contractual relationship will continue to be answered by Ask Magenta in the proven manner.“

Artificial intelligence is one of the big trends. However, surveys show that, on average, younger people in particular are trying out and working with these new tools. With Magenta AI, Deutsche Telekom wants to give all its customers easy access to this new technology and its possibilities. Without fear of contact. Safe, simple and intuitive.

Successful partnership

Customers who get to know and enjoy perplexity through Magenta AI can also get free access to the Pro version via the current deal at Magenta Moments. This offers further options beyond the standard version, such as access to other AI models or the possibility to upload unlimited files for analyses. Magenta Moments has been offering twelve months of free access to Perplexity Pro since May. And thus a saving of 240 euros. This promotion will be extended until spring next year.

“Germany is one of our strongest markets and we experience people in this country as very open to AI applications. But many of them don't know Perplexity yet. With the integration into the MeinMagenta app, this will change and we can introduce our new way of searching to many new users. We are convinced that with Perplexity they will have a lot of fun finding answers to their questions and discovering new topics," comments Ryan Foutty, Head of Consumer Business Development & Partnerships at Perplexity.

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