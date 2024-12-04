FIEGE Air Cargo Logistics: When AI manages air freight

Fotoshow

Air freight is one of the most expensive modes of transport. Every centimeter counts. Maximum capacity utilization is therefore essential in the cargo hold of passenger and transport aircraft. Every unused centimeter is wasted money. A case for artificial intelligence: FIEGE Air Cargo Logistics, a subsidiary of the FIEGE Group, serves Lufthansa Cargo AG at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's largest commercial airport. An intelligent solution from Deutsche Telekom is now checking the optimum loading of the air freight pallets, the so-called Unit Load Devices (ULD). It replaces an analogue, time-consuming process.

Assembling air freight safely and efficiently

What is important? It is crucial to adhere to the contour limits of the aircraft pallets to maximize the volume in the cargo hold. Until now, specialized staff have had to carry out a great deal of manual precision work. Using a sense of proportion and haptic contour curves, they checked the loading individually for the respective cargo compartments of the different aircraft types. “If the intended contour is not adhered to during loading, the aircraft takes off with no or only a reduced load. This can quickly result in a significant loss of revenue for our customers,” explains Benjamin Looser, Managing Director at FIEGE Air Cargo Logistics.

Platzhalter YT Link

Calculation and correction in real time

The solution: Deutsche Telekom developed the digital assistance system ‘Build Up Eye’ together with FIEGE. It monitors pallets as they are loaded in the freight hall. The software carries out a three-dimensional measurement and contour check of the pallets using LiDAR cameras. These are mounted around the packing area of the pallets and record dimensions such as depth data and distance of the ULDs in real time. Employees then place a virtual template over the image of the pallet at their digital workstation to simulate the specified contour. AI-Vision - an AI-supported image and video analysis platform from Deutsche Telekom - then analyses the data on site in real time. It indicates contour violations while the loading process is still running. Staff can intervene immediately and correct the load.

For Maximilian Ahrens, Managing Director T Digital, there are two main advantages: “Firstly, efficiency, as the unused pallet space for optimum utilization is calculated by the AI directly during loading. And secondly, secure operation and remote maintenance via mobile communications, independent of local infrastructures.”

The solution, which was developed in close cooperation between Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH and Deutsche Telekom MMS GmbH, makes it clear: “We are THE end-to-end digitalization partner for our customers. We develop the best solution for the industry leaders of tomorrow and are proud that FIEGE is a global leader in air freight processing with this technology.”

Innovation with potential

The digital inspection system is currently being used at Frankfurt Airport. Administrators can access the solution remotely via the mobile network at any time and independently of local infrastructures. This allows maintenance work to be carried out and new functions to be integrated. The rollout of ‘Build Up Eye’ to other locations is also quick and uncomplicated.

More on this topic at:

https://iot.telekom.com/en/blog/fiege-optimizes-air-freight-handling-with-ai-and-iot

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance