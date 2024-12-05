T-Systems achieves AWS Digital Sovereignty Competency

T-Systems announced today that they have achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Sovereignty Competency status. This specialization recognizes T-Systems as an AWS Partner that helps customers and AWS Partner Network (APN) address customers’ digital sovereignty requirements while leveraging the power of AWS.



Achieving the AWS Digital Sovereignty Competency differentiates T-Systems as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting the assured control and authority over data and infrastructure in the digital domain, including residency control, access control, resilience, survivability, and self-sufficiency. T-Systems is equipped to advise and architect for their customers’ sovereignty needs while leveraging AWS technology.

“Our customers have a great need for ICT solutions – from cloud and security to artificial intelligence – that offer them digital sovereignty. We are seeing growing demand, particularly in healthcare and the public sector – two industries in which we are market leaders. With the new AWS competency status, we are expanding our cloud offering of sovereign data solutions from the cloud and further differentiating ourselves in the ICT solutions market,” emphasizes T-Systems CEO Ferri Abolhassan.



The key component of T-Systems' sovereign offering is “Data Protection as a Service”. The package solution is a combination of several building blocks. These include: a trustworthy cloud environment, a geographical location in the EU, data confidentiality and a European support team from T-Systems. T-Systems ensures confidentiality by encrypting the data – during storage and transmission. T-Systems operates the external key management in its own data center in Europe. This separates key management and cloud services. This allows the IT service provider to implement additional security functions and comply with EU data protection regulations.



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads to help grow their business.

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