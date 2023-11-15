T-Systems Named AWS offering “Leader” by Industry Analyst

Analyst ISG has recognized T-Systems in its Provider Lens™ analyst report on AWS ecosystem partners. Deutsche Telekom’s business-customer IT affiliate achieved the top “Leader” status in four of the five categories in the report. The categories were Consulting, Migration, Managed Services and SAP Workloads.

T-Systems' distinct strengths include an unwavering commitment to security, extensive multi-cloud expertise and its trust advantage as a German provider. The highest “Leader” status confirms T-Systems’ proven track-record in providing holistic guidance to customers for their AWS Cloud needs: From migration to the cloud, managing operations and leveraging its targeted industry knowledge for consultancy services, as well as decades of experience in SAP applications, T-Systems is a reliable partner for its customers. The Telekom affiliate also offers a well-established Cloud Migration Framework, as well a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio, extending beyond AWS into multi cloud environments.

The independent consulting firm ISG regularly compiles the Provider Lens™ benchmark report. For the current edition, 47 well-known AWS providers on the German market were examined.

Helena Herselman, Vice President AWS Powerhouse at T-Systems, says: “We're very pleased to be recognized once again as an AWS Leader by ISG. We see this as recognition of our commitment to security and our deep knowledge of our clients’ industries.”

For more information about T-Systems and its industry-leading AWS capabilities, please visit T-Systems AWS Services .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile