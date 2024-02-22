MWC 2024: Deutsche Telekom presents latest version of "Cell Tower to Go"

Big stage, compact technology: Deutsche Telekom is presenting the new "Cell Tower to Go" to an international audience for the first time at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The ultra-mobile mast brings mobile communications coverage quickly to wherever a temporary capacity boost is required: On company premises or major events, but also in disaster areas. The Cell Tower to Go is significantly smaller and lighter than previous solutions. A further advanced version with new technology now offers even more flexible mobile radio coverage and higher capacities.

Sector antennas for more targeted mobile coverage

The new version of the "Cell Tower to Go" presented at the MWC is equipped with a sectorized antenna. Compared to the omnidirectional antenna used so far, this antenna with up to three sectors makes it possible to target specific areas in order to ensure improved mobile coverage. The sectorized antenna can then transmit its signal not just in a circular pattern, but directly towards the required direction. In addition, the three sectors provide more mobile radio capacity overall - thanks to up to three available frequency ranges. This is particularly important in deployment scenarios such as festivals or large events with large numbers of people to ensure smooth, high-performance mobile radio coverage. The ultra-mobile mobile radio solution supports both 5G and LTE and allows the antennas to be extended to a height of up to eight meters.

More frequencies - more deployment scenarios

With the new antenna technology, more mobile radio frequencies can now be used. The first version of the compact transmitter mast previously enabled LTE and 5G via frequencies in the 2.6 and 3.6 gigahertz range. The antennas of the new version now also transmit at 1.8 and 2.1 gigahertz as well as on the exclusive 5G frequencies in the 3.7 gigahertz range. These so-called "industrial frequencies" in Germany are allocated by the Federal Network Agency and are used in campus networks of business customers - for example for machine data traffic in smart factories. This means that the latest version of the micro-container can be integrated even better into such private 5G networks.

Compact assistant: Mobile radio out of the Micro-Container

For the latest version, too, the following still applies: the entire mobile radio transmission technology fits into a compact micro-container (length: 1.6 meters, width: 2 meters, height: 2.6 meters), which makes it easier to transport and set up. The mast can be set up by one person in less than an hour and is immediately ready for use. Compared to a standard container, the mobile radio mast-to-go is only a third as heavy and requires significantly less space. The micro-container can be connected to a local power supply or operated using any other mobile power source. Connection to the data network is possible both via fiber optics and radio relay. Depending on the intended use, a connection via satellite is also possible.

5G for soccer fans: Deployment at the UEFA EURO 2024

The next major appearance of the "Cell Tower to Go" in front of an international audience will follow in summer 2024: during the European Football Championship in Germany, Deutsche Telekom will use the flexible mobile communications solution to ensure additional coverage at fan locations and guarantee the best possible customer experience. As the official telecommunications partner of UEFA EURO 2024, Deutsche Telekom will provide the best connectivity - especially in all stadiums, fan miles and team quarters. Telekom is further improving its mobile network for soccer fans at a total of 430 locations. To this end, it is relying on temporary solutions such as the Cell Tower to Go, but is also expanding capacity at existing locations or building new ones. As a result of these measures, Telekom is reinforcing more than 13,000 cells in the mobile network.

Hands-on tests: companies benefit from the advantages of the Cell Tower to Go

Following initial successful field tests at festivals and major events, Deutsche Telekom invited business customers to test the prototype free of charge. Around a dozen customers have already benefited or are currently benefiting from the advantages of this innovation "made by Telekom". These include Implenia, a leading Swiss construction and real estate service provider: the company supplies a bridge construction site in the valley with 5G and 4G/LTE. flaschenpost SE, a German food and beverage delivery service, is also among the testers. It is using the additional 5G coverage within a logistics hall to digitalize and speed up its operational processes.

Following the success of the tests to date and the high demand, Deutsche Telekom is already offering the ultra-mobile transmission mast commercially. Interested business customers can contact iot.telekom.com/en/contact for more information or talk to the experts at the Deutsche Telekom booth at the Mobile World Congress.

Topic special MWC

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Stream Magenta Keynote

Stay tuned. Claudia Nemat will be reporting live from Barcelona with the "Magenta Keynote" on February 26, at 2:00 p.m.

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Experience our products and services live. From February 26 to February 29, 2024, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

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Stage program and events: https://mwc.telekom.com

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