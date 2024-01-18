Be excited about the MWC with us

"Connecting your World" is Deutsche Telekom's motto at this year's MWC, in line with its newly adapted brand promise. The company will make it tangible at its stand in Hall 3. It will show how it focuses on people's wishes and needs and stands by their side as a trustworthy companion. Now and in the future.

As an international technological event, the MWC provides the platform for this. Deutsche Telekom gives all visitors an insight into its innovation garage and its networks. It's about new products and services as well as the digital everyday life of tomorrow. Join us in looking forward to a "Erlkönig".

"The world's largest connectivity event"

Get in touch with customers, experts and start-ups, strengthen partnerships in the industry and supplier relationships: the MWC is also a marketplace for communication and networking around new solutions. It is hosted by the GSM Association. The industry association describes the trade fair as the "world's largest and most influential connectivity event". Last year, it attracted over 2,400 exhibitors. 88,500 decision-makers from over 200 countries and regions visited the four-day trade fair. More than 20,000 of them came to the Deutsche Telekom booth.

Preview: This is what the Deutsche Telekom booth will look like

FS

In the coming weeks you will find more and more details here in our special. Information about the Deutsche Telekom stage program is already available here: mwc.telekom.com. Highlight on February 26, 2 p.m.: The Deutsche Telekom press conference with Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology & Innovation - on site at the booth and in the live stream at www.telekom.com/medien

Visit us - in Barcelona or online

Experience our products and services live. From February 26 to 29, 2024, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Stand 3M31. We look forward to seeing you. All events will be streamed live. Stage program: mwc.telekom.com