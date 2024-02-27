Deutsche Telekom network offers added protection

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom (DT) is showing how its customers will be able to protect themselves from the increasing dangers of cybercrime while on the move. From 2025, the Group will be offering new network-based security products from the "Magenta Security on Net" line. The highlight: as the protection comes from the telecommunications network, these products do not require any additional software. They have exactly the features that have been booked - configuration-free. In addition to this low entry barrier, it is just as easy to expand the products in levels and satisfy even the highest demands with add-ons. There is nothing like this on the market to date. In general, existing cyber security products are sometimes very complex and implementing them in individual company networks can be challenging.

Simply Secure

"We are breaking an unwritten law with this network innovation. Until now, if you make it extra easy for your customers, it often becomes extra insecure. With Magenta Security on Net, we are showing that simplicity and security don't have to be a contradiction in terms," says Thomas Tschersich, Chief Security Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "Even with the basic protection, we secure devices with a SIM card in our network and via roaming when customers leave it. For seamless protection." The products can be expanded in levels for higher protection requirements.

This closes a gap for business customers. In their company network, they benefit from the impact of current IT trends such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) - a network architecture with security functions from the cloud - or zero-trust network access. The objective of a team of network and security experts at DT is to provide these modern standards seamlessly and network-based on the move. They provide key SASE features via mobile communications in the Deutsche Telekom network and via roaming when customers leave its area of operation.

Security guidelines also have an impact on the move

Sophisticated customers can also receive additional security levels tailored to their specific needs. For example, they can inspect content in real time before it enters the company network from the device. Or guarantee global connectivity under special security conditions. If the customer is king, then Deutsche Telekom's mobile network with Magenta Security on Net is his knight.

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Experience our products and services live. From February 26 to February 29, 2024, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

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Stage program and events: https://mwc.telekom.com

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