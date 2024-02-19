MWC2024: Deutsche Telekom showcases innovations for a changing world

VIDEO "Connecting your world": the Deutsche Telekom brand promise will be creatively staged at this year's Mobile Word Congress (MWC) 2024. As the trade fair motto, it stands for top-class innovations, exciting entertainment, and a tangible brand experience. The architecture of the stand navigates the public through the various thematic areas that underpin the Group's central claim: Telekom as a trustworthy, innovative companion for customers in the digitalized world. The brand presentation is all about the 2024 soccer year: Telekom is the network supplier, national sponsor, and TV rights holder of EURO 2024. The centerpiece of the trade fair presentation is the extraordinary, interactive 3D LED installation "Telekom Super Soccer". Here you can immerse yourself in AI-generated landscapes and practise scoring goals. The best players of the day can win a ticket for EURO 2024. The star guest in Barcelona is İlkay Gündoğan, captain of the German national team.

"The MWC is the annual pulse meter of digitalization. We show that our technological expertise is inextricably linked to the needs of society and the environment," says Antje Hundhausen, Head of Brand Experience at Deutsche Telekom. "Inspiring design and entertainment are not neglected. My highlight at MWC 2024: Telekom Super Soccer, the exciting gaming experience that is already whetting our appetite and making us look forward to EURO 2024!"

Deutsche Telekom raises the curtain on AI

The mega topic of artificial intelligence (AI) will once again take center stage in 2024. At its stand, Deutsche Telekom is presenting various glimpses into the future with "Magenta AI": With "Concept T", it is presenting a version of the router of tomorrow. Using three design studies as examples, it shows how new technologies could merge with a classic router.

Or smartphones without apps: together with Qualcomm and Brain.ai, Deutsche Telekom is presenting a visionary AI phone concept. An assistant based on artificial intelligence replaces the countless apps on the smartphone. For the showcase, real use cases were integrated into Telekom's T Phone, which is already available.

Reliable partner for people, industry, and the environment

The "Global Business Platforms" area demonstrates how digitalization is also advancing the private and public sectors in Europe: satellite-based connectivity is now also available for the global Internet of Things. This benefits, for example, applications in remote areas with poor mobile phone coverage, useful for agriculture or solar and wind farms. The latest developments and use cases for network APIs, 5G and video production with 5G slicing will also be on show.

"Resilient Networks" stands for the basis of all progress: this is where Deutsche Telekom demonstrates its high-performance, stable networks. In addition to a new, ground-breaking security solution from the cloud, the "mobile mast to go" is being upgraded - which can also be experienced at EURO2024.

The project is being implemented jointly by the agencies Meiré und Meiré, elastique. and Grosse8 for Deutsche Telekom.

Topic special MWC

For more information on the individual topics, visit www.telekom.com/mwc-special .



Stream Magenta Keynote

Stay tuned. Claudia Nemat will be reporting live from Barcelona with the "Magenta Keynote" on February 26, at 2:00 p.m.

You can follow the stream at www.telekom.com/media .



Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web

Experience our products and services live. From February 26 to February 29, 2024, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

All events will be streamed live.

Stage program and events: https://mwc.telekom.com

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile