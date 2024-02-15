T-Systems appoints Elke Anderl as new Head of Sales Germany

T-Systems International GmbH has appointed Elke Anderl as the new Head of Sales for Germany. As Senior Vice President (SVP) Sales Germany of the Telekom subsidiary, she will report to Urs M. Krämer, Managing Director Commercial at T-Systems. In her new role, she succeeds Laura Vantellini, who has held this position since May 2022.

Elke Anderl has many years of wide-ranging experience in the automotive industry and the telecommunications sector. She started her career in the automotive industry before moving to Deutsche Telekom in 1999. She held various management positions in the areas of sales and service, both nationally and internationally, including in Singapore and Japan.

During this time, she spent the first 16 years in various management positions at T-Systems. Most recently, she was Global Account Manager for the key accounts Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group. From 2016 to the end of 2018, she was Head of Performance Management in HR Development at Deutsche Telekom. Over the past five years, Elke Anderl has been a member of the Sales & Service management team at Telekom Deutschland and was responsible for service development and innovation. There she was responsible for the transformation and digitalization of customer service as well as for customer experience and process optimization.

"We want to inspire our customers as a digitalization partner and offer them tailored solutions for the age of artificial intelligence. Elke is the perfect fit to fulfill this goal. With her extensive experience gained at T-Systems, in the IT market and with our German business customers, she is a highly valuable addition to our team. I am very much looking forward to working with her," says Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom.

Elke Anderl's responsibilities as SVP Sales Germany include the further development of existing and the establishment of new customer relationships in Germany. "I am very pleased to be part of this energetic team to further develop our sales strategy in Germany and drive the growth of T-Systems. We want to turn customers into fans - in the AI era, the optimal coupling of people and artificial intelligence is particularly important," says Elke Anderl. This human-centered collaboration is a matter close to her heart in order to create the best possible customer and employee experience.

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