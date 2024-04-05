T-Systems wins largest deal in Denmark

The Danish IT specialist for the public sector and modern societies, KMD, has commissioned T-Systems to operate its mainframe infrastructure. This infrastructure is a high-performance and highly scalable IT environment optimized for business-critical applications and data processing. Starting in the first half of 2025, T-Systems will take over responsibility for operations. The contract has a duration of seven years, with the option to extend. Both companies did not disclose the contract volume.

The partnership with KMD is also of strategic importance. As leading IT service provider in the digitalization of the Danish society, which is considered one of the most modern and advanced in the public sector worldwide, KMD has extensive experience with government technologies (GovTech). This offers potential for innovative solutions for the public sector in Germany.

Historic Deal in the Nordics

Going forward, KMD will focus on its core competencies of developing and delivering industry-specific software and services. To provide customers reliable, high-quality services, the company works with specialized service providers. "Quality, stability, and security are becoming increasingly important to our business customers. That's exactly what we want to offer KMD so that they can fully unleash their potential and continue to drive the digitalization of the Danish public sector. This deal is the largest so far for T-Systems in Denmark and emphasizes our commitment in the Nordics. We appreciate the trust placed in us," says Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the board of Deutsche Telekom.

"It has been of great importance to us that our mainframe environment will continue to be in safe hands going forward. At the same time, it is crucial that our suppliers have strong values that match ours – with a focus on reliability, security, and sustainability. In T-Systems, we have found a strong European-based partner with a solid foundation to provide sustainable and stable end-to-end services,” says Per Johansson, CEO KMD.

Steady demand for mainframe services

T-Systems sees robust demand for mainframe services and competencies in the market. The mainframe remains a significant platform for many clients for hosting business-critical applications. Therefore, T-Systems invests in mainframe delivery capacity and positions itself as a strategic business partner with end-to-end mainframe services including mainframe hosting, transformation, and modernization.

About KMD

KMD is an IT software and service provider and has been leading the digitalization of the Danish public sector for decades. The Danish IT player today employs approximately 3,000 people in five countries, who serve +1,700 private and public customers around the globe. In 2019, KMD became part of NEC Group. NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies with more than 120 years of history. KMD and NEC aim to provide cutting-edge public digital transformation solutions globally, by leveraging their technologies and expertise in the area.

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