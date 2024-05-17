Agreement in the collective negotiations between Deutsche Telekom and ver.di

After five days of intensive negotiations in the fourth round, the collective negotiations for a large part of the employees in Germany have been concluded. The agreement applies to approximately 58,000 Telekom employees, apprentices, and dual students.

The agreement represents a significant improvement for the employees :

A percentage wage increase of 6.0 percent starting from October 1, 2024.

Additionally, the salary will increase by 190 euros per month starting from August 1, 2025.

In addition, an inflation compensation premium of 1,550 euros will be paid in July, 2024.

Apprentices and dual students will receive an additional 95 euros per month at the same dates, along with a 6 percent increase in compensation and an inflation compensation premium of 775 euros.

"We reached an agreement last night after a very tough struggle, achieving the highest negotiation result in the company's history for our employees," says Birgit Bohle, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Telekom. "The result is economically painful, but we have made this decision to prevent prolonged strikes at the expense of our customers."

The term of the collective agreement is intended to be 24 months.

The agreement is subject to the approval of further ver.di committees.

*The negotiations apply to: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTAG), Telekom Deutschland GmbH (TDG), Deutsche Telekom Service GmbH (DTS), Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH (DT Technik), Deutsche Telekom Außendienst GmbH (DTA), Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden GmbH (DT GK), Deutsche Telekom Individual Solutions & Products GmbH (DT ISP), Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH (DT IoT), Deutsche Telekom MMS GmbH (DT MMS), Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH (DT Security), DeTeFleetServices GmbH (DeTeFleet), Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH (DT IT), BUYIN GmbH (BUYIN), PASM GmbH, Comfortcharge GmbH, Deutsche Telekom Tiefbau GmbH, Deutsche Telekom Privatkunden-Vertrieb GmbH (DT PVG), Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE (DTSE)

For the Telekom Shops and Shared Services, the implementation of the result shall be staggered after the expiration of the respective company collective agreement.

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