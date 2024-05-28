Christian Loefert to become new Head of Marketing at T-Systems

Dr. Christian Loefert will become the new Head of Marketing at Deutsche Telekom's corporate customer division T-Systems on September 1, 2024. He is currently responsible for marketing communications and mobile devices at Telekom Deutschland. He succeeds Jussi Wacklin, who is leaving the company at his own request. In his new role, Loefert will report to Urs M. Krämer, Managing Director Commercial T-Systems.

Jussi Wacklin, who has been responsible for marketing at T-Systems since 2022, is leaving the company at his own request on May 31, 2024. "I would like to thank Jussi for the work he has done over the past two years and wish him all the best for his professional and private future," says Urs M. Krämer.

“Manager with magenta in his blood”

Christian Loefert will take over responsibility for global marketing at T-Systems on September 1. " Christian has done an excellent job at Telekom Deutschland. I am all the more pleased that we were able to win him over for T-Systems. He is an experienced top marketing manager with magenta in his blood. In addition, he has extensive experience in sales and business management. I am convinced that our marketing activities and our business will benefit from his holistic customer view," Krämer emphasizes.

Loefert is looking forward to his start at the ICT service provider: "T-Systems has successfully transformed itself in recent years and is back on the growth path," he says. "I am very excited to support the management team around Ferri Abolhassan in consolidating this trend through successful marketing – and that in an international environment of over 20 markets."

In the Telekom Group since 2008

Loefert has been with the Telekom Group since 2008: Initially, the doctor of economics took over the Strategy, Expansion and Projects division at Telekom Shop Vertriebsgesellschaft. He then headed Deutsche Telekom's franchise network with around 200 shops. He was then responsible for channel management and business steering in the private customer segment of Telekom Deutschland before becoming Head of Marketing there in 2019.

During this time, he steered the growth of retail sales across all products, played a key role in the successful organizational transformation of the retail segment, and developed award-winning advertising campaigns. Before joining Deutsche Telekom, Loefert worked as a management consultant for McKinsey and headed corporate development at Heinrich Heine GmbH for two years.

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