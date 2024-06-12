AI for telecommunications: Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US award prizes to innovative start-ups

The winning teams of the T Challenge 2024 have been announced. These six candidates came out on top among 300 submissions from 40 countries:

First place went to Synthefy (USA), a spinout from Stanford University and the Unversity of Texas, Austin, with generative AI for the analysis of timeseries and network log data. Synthefy's platform incorporates multi-modal metadata and enables analyzing of timeseries by simple text prompts.

In second place was: Inveniam (France) with their AI solution based on Computer Vision technology. Inveniam uses camera-based AI or efficient asset monitoring and field work quality assurance.

The solution from Rockfish Data (USA) was awarded third place. The AI platform from Rockfish Data, a Carnegie Mellon University spin-off, uses synthetic data to improve network performance and security, enabling cost reductions and new revenue streams.

Special prizes went to the following teams:

With the T Challenge, Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US are reaffirming their joint innovation course. In order to find applications for artificial intelligence in the telecommunications sector, both companies are focusing on creativity of digital pioneers from various areas like startups and research. And are supporting international AI innovation with a prize money of 150,000 euros for the first-place winner alone.

The competition was looking for solutions on how artificial intelligence can improve network management and the customer experience. The winning teams will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to further develop and implement their technologies together with T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom in the USA and Europe.

T Challenge shows potential of AI

“Our T Challenge shows how global collaboration with T-Mobile US is driving powerful innovation,” said Claudia Nemat, Board member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "The competing startups demonstrated what real benefits of AI can mean for our network and beyond. Congratulations to all winners! Human-centered AI will accelerate future-proof progress."



“Participating in my first T-Challenge as a judge was so much fun,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile US. “The sheer amount of innovation on display throughout the competition makes me excited for what's to come as AI continues to transform our industry.”



“AI has the power to make network ecosystems drastically more efficient,” added John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer T-Mobile US. “The winners from this year's competition are paving the way for the future of telecoms and what that might look like in the age of AI.”

This is the fourth edition of the T Challenge, the global competition organized by Telekom and T-Mobile US. The previous editions focused on home networking, XR technologies and Web3. More information about the winners of the T Challenge can be found at www.telekom-challenge.com .

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