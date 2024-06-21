Cannes Lions: Telekom wins two Gold and two Bronze awards for "#Sharewithcare - A Message from Ella"

At this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, one of the most prestigious events in the advertising industry, Deutsche Telekom and the creative agency adam&eveBERLIN & DDB Germany were honored with four awards - two Gold Lions and two Bronze Lions - for their initiative "#Sharewithcare - A Message from Ella."

The #ShareWithCare initiative advocates for the cautious handling of children's images online. "Sharenting" is a widely criticized practice where parents or other close relatives share photos, videos, and details of children's lives online, leaving this material unprotected on the internet. The spot uses artificial intelligence to highlight the risks of data misuse. The image of a 9-year-old actress, named "Ella," served as the basis for the case. Using the latest AI technology, a deepfake of the girl was created.

"We conceived the idea for Ella at the end of 2022, and now we have confirmation of this foresight. AI in social media, deepfakes, and misinformation concern us more than ever today," says Uli Klenke, Telekom's Chief Brand Officer. "For Telekom and the entire team, this initiative is a significant passion project for safe internet usage. Seeing the spot circulate worldwide and now receiving this recognition is a tremendous validation and joy."

The ruthlessly realistic portrayal illustrates how easily identity theft can occur through social media and messaging services. Consequences include profiling by data brokers, hacking, facial recognition, pedophilia, and other threats to privacy and security.

The initiative has already received multiple awards at national and international competitions. Numerous organizations such as schools, police departments, and parent initiatives use the spot for their informational work.

Awards for "#Sharewithcare - A Message from Ella" at the Cannes Lions International Festival:

Gold Lion Digital Craft: Data AI/AI Storytelling

Data AI/AI Storytelling Gold Lion PR: Culture & Context/Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight

Culture & Context/Social Behaviour and Cultural Insight Bronze Lion PR: Culture & Context/Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Culture & Context/Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Bronze Creative Strategy: Partnerships & Perspectives / Brave Brands

For more information on the "ShareWithCare" campaign, visit www.telekom.com/share-with-care .

Credits

Creation: adam&eveBERLIN & DDB Germany

Direction: Sergej Moya

Production: Tempomedia Berlin

Post Production: SPC / Supercontinent

Audio Post Production: Supreme Music

PR: Schröder&Schömbs

Media: Mindshare Media Ltd.

Video

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