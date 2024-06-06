Deutsche Telekom and Mitel join forces in B2B Partner Channel

Deutsche Telekom and Mitel take a step further in their partnership by joining forces in the B2B partner channel. Together, the two companies provide "Unify X powered by Telekom", a bundled offering combining Mitel’s cloud-based communication and collaboration solution and broadband products from Telekom.

Hosted or cloud PBXs are recording high growth rates in Europe every year. Companies appreciate the flexibility and cost-effective connection of employees, including those working from home. “Frost & Sullivan estimates that by the end of 2027, 92 percent of organizations in Europe plan to have adopted cloud, hybrid and mobile PBX solutions”, said analyst Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Use the flexibility of Unify X by Telekom

For example, mobile phone numbers and connections in the home office can be conveniently integrated into the virtual systems. Employees can make calls from any location under their usual conditions. As the company grows, locations can be seamlessly added or the number of connections can simply grow with it. Companies that already use Unify telephone systems can also switch to the new cloud-based system easily - without the need for complex migration projects. On top of this, employees are already familiar with the basic functions.

Qualification and support for individual consulting for companies

Telekom and Mitel accompany the joint activities with extensive support measures, like sales qualifications, technical training and support in the creation and conceptualization of offers.

Christian Jessel, Head of DACH at Mitel, is convinced: "This new step reinforces the strong relationship between Deutsche Telekom and Mitel. By making Unify X powered by Telekom available to the channel community, we broaden our common market reach through the resellers sales force and enable more customers and partners to benefit from a UC solution that already proved to be successful and relevant on the market.”

Michael Müller-Berg, responsible for the B2B partner business at Telekom Deutschland, adds: "With these two strong brands, partners and business customers can rely on future-proof virtual telephone systems together with an excellent network and first-class service."



About Mitel

As a global leader in enterprise communications solutions, Mitel enables more than 2 billion connections every day. Mitel helps businesses communicate and collaborate with their customers and deliver innovative services. Our innovation and communications experts serve users in over 100 countries..

For more information go to www.mitel.de or follow us on X @Mitel_DACH or LinkedIn .



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Contact



BlueCurrent

Sabrina Barth / Martin Kalinowski

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Sandrine Quinton

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About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance



