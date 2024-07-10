Digital X 2024 in Cologne: Impulses for Europe's Digital Agenda

On 18th and 19th September, the world exhibition of digitalization will return to Cologne: the award-winning event concept will once again transform the city center of the Rhine metropolis into a future laboratory for digital Europe. More than 300 partners will present the innovations of tomorrow in over 100 brand houses. An additional congress day is a new addition this year: on September 17, around 400 high-level entrepreneurs, politicians and scientists will come together for the Digital X Summit, which aims to provide impulses for the Digital Agenda for Europe. "Ready for impact" is this year's motto.





Digital X Summit on the 17th of September: Ready for impact

As the largest cross-industry initiative for digitalization, Digital X aims to push digitalization and thus connects large companies, SMEs, start-ups, politicians, visionaries and leading experts in a joint community. This year's Digital X Summit emphasizes this core idea and for the first time offers an exclusive future forum for 400 participants on the three topics of artificial intelligence, digital competence and digital sovereignty: Building digital competences creates the opportunity to actively use artificial intelligence as a tool for digital transformation. At the same time, this infrastructure must be protected from control, dependencies and external attacks, making digital sovereignty the foundation of digital disruption. In addition to keynote speeches, Digital X Summit offers interactive discussion rounds for intensive dialogue. "We deliberately chose the motto "ready for impact". Talking about visions for the future is good, now it's time to get to work. The momentum for transformation is there, we want to use it and spread optimism for a digital Europe. With the Digital X initiative, we want to encourage people to shape the digital future together and make a significant impact", says Klaus Werner, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

Strong partnership: Kölnmesse opens its doors

The Digital X Summit will be held at the new Confex Conference and Exhibition Centre on the Cologne exhibition grounds. The new building, which is pioneering in terms of technology and sustainability, will create new opportunities for innovative event formats in the region. The centrepiece of the 20,500 square metre building is the Confex Hall, which can be divided into three sections and can accommodate up to 4,300 people. "The cooperation between DMEXCO and Digital X underlines our shared vision of promoting innovation and transformation. It reinforces our claim to be Europe's digital hotspot. Cologne welcomes the future and offers it an outstanding central location and excellent infrastructure, such as our new Confex," says Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH.

Digital X: Digital quartet curates megatrends and ticket cooperation with DMEXCO

Digital X 2024 will return to its familiar Cologne quarters on September 18th and 19th: Mediapark, Friesenviertel, Belgisches Viertel and Stadtgarten. In over 100 brand houses with top-class speakers and masterclasses, more than 300 partners bring the lasting impact of digitalization on business and society to life in a practical way. The structure is based on the megatrends Connected Business, Future of Work, Security and Sustainability & Responsibility. For the first time, four renowned experts will curate the four megatrend stages. Eckart von Hirschhausen welcomes guests to the topic of sustainability and responsibility, Steffi Burkart accompanies the Future of Work megatrend, Daniel Domscheit-Berg takes care of the security aspect and Maja Brankovic is the expert for Connected Business.

As in the previous year, there will be a ticket cooperation with the simultaneously taking place DMEXCO. Visitors to the respective event will thus be able to attend both events.

Visit us at Digital X 2024 Digital X is coming back to Cologne on September 18th and 19th, 2024. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers, Cologne's city center will become a world exhibition of digitalization in 2024 once more. Megatrends of the future and digital solutions will be brought to life - in the areas of future of work, connected business, security and sustainability. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitalization initiative, organized by Deutsche Telekom with more than 300 national and international partners involved. For more details, visit www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .

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