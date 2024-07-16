More security for public administration: Telekom SAP® platform BSI-certified

Maximum security for the public sector: The Telekom SAP® platform has received ISO 27001 certification based on IT baseline protection. The certification by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) confirms that the platform meets the highest security standards and effectively protects business-relevant information and sensitive data. After all, whether it is personal data of citizens, IT systems of security authorities or sensitive data of financial administrations - the demands on data security in the public sector are rightly very high. The platform uses the Future Cloud Infrastructure (FCI) in the twin data centers in Magdeburg and nearby Biere. Data is therefore stored exclusively in Germany.

Efficiency and scalability

The Telekom SAP platform is characterized by its flexibility and scalability. Public administrations can adjust the number of SAP systems and the scope of services as required. This means that IT infrastructures can keep pace with the respective requirements and resources can be used efficiently.

Strict certification standards

The extensive certification process took almost two years. T-Systems had to provide the BSI with transparent information on around 3,000 questions from 42 modules. In addition, the certification will be reviewed annually in future.

Partnership and experience

T-Systems is the largest German SAP service provider and a long-standing partner of SAP. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary offers comprehensive IT solutions for the public sector. With over 20 years of experience in SAP operations, T-Systems supports the public sector in ensuring IT security and optimizing operations.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance



About T-Systems: T-Systems Company profile