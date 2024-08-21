Gamescom 2024: Deutsche Telekom presents 5G innovation for Mobile Cloud Gaming

Deutsche Telekom and ALSO, with its technology partner Ludium Lab, a company specializing in cloud gaming, jointly presented their plans of an offer for the gaming scene at Gamescom in Cologne today: 5G+ Gaming ensures smooth and lag-free mobile gaming in the future. The offer can be booked in the MeinMagenta app via Magenta Moments as of fall.

Twitch streamer and TikTok star DI1ARAA and SK Gaming pro BigSpin demonstrated already now what the solution can do at Gamescom in Cologne. The difference was clearly evident in a game of Fortnite: while DI1ARAA used the 5G+ Gaming option to escape her opponent or beat him with targeted attacks, BigSpin, who competed without the additional functions of 5G, struggled. “The game ran perfectly - no lag, no stuttering,” said DI1ARAA happily. “Thanks to 5G+ Gaming, I was able to navigate my avatar effortlessly through the game and was always one step ahead of my opponent.”

“It was a really tough game,” BigSpin admitted. “Although I usually do well in games like this, I just didn't have the same reaction time without the added features of 5G.”

What customers can look forward to with 5G+ Gaming

Together with ALSO and Ludium, Deutsche Telekom puts together an attractive package for cloud gamers. They can play 100 top games free of charge for a six-month-period. All in real time and with a particularly stable connection. Popular games such as Fortnite, PUBG and 9 Years of Shadows belong to the planned offer. The cloud platform can be accessed via the Android app “Sora Stream”. Customers with a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the first to benefit. Samsung Electronics has already technically equipped this smartphone model so that it can implement all 5G+ Gaming functions. The next step will be to add further devices on which the new option will work. 5G+ Gaming is the world's first consumer offer based on Network Slicing that Samsung Electronics is implementing with a telecommunications provider.

To be able to use the free 5G+ Gaming option, booking a current version of the MagentaMobil tariffs will be necessary. The gaming package will generally be available for booking by all customers. Users of an iOS device can access the platform via the web browser of the Ludium platform Sora Stream.

Innovative 5G technology for more gaming fun

The new gaming solution is implemented via Deutsche Telekom's 5G standalone network. The special feature of this network is the ability to use certain network functions. These primarily include “Network Slicing”, in which the network is divided into virtual slices that specialize in certain properties. In the case of cloud gaming, these are low response times. Another feature used for 5G+ Gaming ensures a smooth picture by optimizing the available data rate and thus ensuring low response times even in a busy cell. Deutsche Telekom is the first network operator to integrate these intelligent additional functions into its 5G network and offer them to the customers. As soon as the customer starts a game on the Sora Stream platform, they are informed whether they are playing in 5G+ Gaming mode.

Equal eSports Panel: The importance of non-male role models in eSports

Following the presentation of 5G+ Gaming, the Equal eSports Panel “From Dream to Reality: The Importance of Non-Male Role Models” took place. Antje Hundhausen, Vice President Brand Experience Deutsche Telekom and patron of the initiative, emphasized the importance of visible role models in eSports. Together with DI1ARAA and Luna 'Zavee' Lochmann, a successful female eSports player at SK Avarosa, the challenges and opportunities for non-male role models in eSports were discussed: “I am very pleased that we have this unique opportunity to discuss with DI1ARAA and Luna ‘Zavee’ Lochmann in a panel. DI1ARAA is a strong voice for young people and it's great that the Equal eSports initiative is strengthened by their support. Luna, as a successful eSports player and member of SK Avarosa, brings valuable practical insights that highlight the importance of diverse role models who encourage and inspire. It is inspiring to see how we can work together to develop concrete measures to promote diversity and inclusion in eSports and break down gender barriers.”

DI1ARAA added: “It is incredibly important that young people in eSports have role models they can identify with. Being part of this panel and talking about my own experiences means a lot to me because I want to show that there is room for everyone to pursue their dreams - regardless of gender.”

As part of Telekom's Equal eSports initiative, the Equal eSports Cup is also currently taking place, with the final following at Gamescom on August 24 and 25. The Equal eSports Cup is the largest League of Legends tournament series for women and non-binary players in the EMEA region. It will be held in front of the large trade fair audience and broadcast live on Twitch.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About ALSO – The Technology Provider

ALSO is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide. In 2023, net sales of the Swiss-based company, which employs about 4 000 people, amounted to 11.1 billion euros. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 135 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1 540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source.

ALSO has three business models: The Supply division comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. The Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions and ready-to-use IoT applications. Subscription-based cloud offerings for soft- and hardware as well as platforms for cybersecurity, IoT, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area.

For more information visit: www.also.com

About Ludium

Ludium is a technology provider part of ALSO gaming portfolio for streaming services specialized in cloud gaming applications, that offers tailored streaming solutions for telecommunication operators with a profitable and scalable business model. www.ludiumlab.com/about/company

