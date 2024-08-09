New commercial: Telekom once again takes a strong stance - focus on disinformation

VIDEO Deutsche Telekom is continuing its long-term commitment "No Hate Speech". A new commercial demonstrating the dangers of disinformation will be launched on August 9. It appears as a stirring message that strongly emotionalizes and spreads rapidly like an unstoppable invisible wildfire. Once accepted as truth without verification, false information quickly gains destructive power, becoming a threat to society and democratic coexistence. It complicates political processes, confirms prejudices, and contributes to social division. And it affects us all. As one of the largest telecommunications companies, Deutsche Telekom is committed to promoting competent handling of information online and raising awareness about potential dangers. The campaign starts with a simple question "... are you sure?"

"The topic of disinformation is close to our hearts because it has a negative impact on the well-being of our society. We will not allow the erosion of trust in basic democratic principles, the polarization of society, or the incitement of group-based hostility – online or offline. Additionally, disinformation spreads six times faster than true news**: The campaign addresses a socially highly relevant issue, especially in these times," emphasizes Christian Hahn, Head of Marketing Communications and Media at Deutsche Telekom. "We must face the danger, learn to recognize it and defend ourselves against it. Our campaigns in the “No Hate Speech” initiative highlight this subtle yet profound threat."

Symbol of fire shows destructive power

The spot shows different people in everyday situations with their cell phones, as we all know them. In safety and harmony. And thus hits the nerve of the danger: disinformation creeps in unnoticed. A piece of cloth soaked in fuel serves as a symbol in the spot. It ignites and appears wherever disinformation infiltrates people's conversations and is shared without being recognized. The symbolic fire spreads rapidly. It ignites completely unnoticed in the immediate vicinity of the recipient: The viewer of the commercial already has the dramatic outcome of the scenes in mind - until the crucial question stops it in time: "Are you sure?" The message is deleted. The flames are extinguished, the danger is averted.

"Let's question what we share."

This is the central message and challenge of the campaign.

"We all encounter disinformation. But each one of us also has the ability to defuse it," says Marike Mehlmann-Tripp. She heads the Social Engagement Cluster at Deutsche Telekom and sees the campaign as an emotional wake-up call: "According to a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation***, 84% of the population consider disinformation to be a social problem. There is therefore a fundamental awareness of the threat. However, 70 percent see it aa a problem for others - only 16 percent consider themselves at risk of manipulation."

"We are helping to educate and raise awareness with our campaign," adds Christian Hahn.

Stronger together: Tackling disinformation competently requires a target group-oriented approach. That's why the new spot is supported by Deutsche Telekom partner organizations CORRECTIV , Teachtoday and the " Digital Angel " project of Deutschland sicher im Netz e.V.

Deutsche Telekom is convinced that artificial intelligence (AI) has many advantages for our coexistence on the Internet. However, it can also be misused to easily create and spread disinformation. At the same time, AI will also be part of the solution in the fight against disinformation. In the x-creation program , Deutsche Telekom is working with various partners on a digital solution to competently counter disinformation.

Saatchi & Saatchi is responsible for the creation under the leadership of Dennis May (CCO Publicis Groupe Germany), who with his team has already implemented the last, multiple award-winning campaigns for Telekom's #NoHateSpeech. Nora Fingscheidt ("Systemsprenger", "The Unforgivable"), who has already won numerous awards, is directing the campaign.

The broad-based campaign will be launched on August 9 with a 40 and 60-second spot on high-reach TV stations and in cinemas. The campaign will also be presented widely in various formats online, on radio and podcasts, via social media and out of home. FOTOSHOW

Credits

Creation: Saatchi & Saatchi Germany

Production: Rekorder

Director: Nora Fingscheidt

Post/VFX: Sehsucht

Digital: Elbkind Reply

Media: Mindshare, Frankfurt

Media digital: emetriq, Hamburg



Everything about Telekom's #NoHateSpeech commitment at telekom.com



Source references:

* World Economic Forum 2024

** Soroush Vosoughi et al. In Science, 2018

*** Bertelsmann Foundation

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