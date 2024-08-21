T-Systems: Elke Anderl appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

The Supervisory Board of T-Systems has appointed Elke Anderl as the new Chief Commercial Officer of T-Systems International. On September 1, she will succeed Urs M. Krämer, who is leaving the company upon his own request. "I would like to thank Urs M. Krämer and the entire team for the sales successes in recent years. This has set the right course for the future," says T-Systems CEO Ferri Abolhassan.

Expert for IT, Sales and Service

Elke Anderl will be responsible for global sales and marketing at T-Systems and a member of the Board of Management as of September 1. "I am very pleased that we were able to win Elke Anderl for this important leadership position. With her, we have found a proven expert to strengthen and successfully expand T-Systems' growth path,” says Ferri Abolhassan.

Elke Anderl has many years of versatile expertise in various industries. She began her professional career in the automotive industry before joining Deutsche Telekom in 1999. She held national and international management positions in the areas of sales and service, including a leadership position in the automotive industry at T-Systems and as head of sales and service management in Japan. Elke Anderl was also a member of the Board of Management Sales & Service at Telekom Deutschland and responsible for Service Development and Innovation. There, she was responsible for the transformation and digitization of customer services as well as customer experience and process optimization. She has been Head of Sales Germany at T-Systems since the beginning of the year.

Further expansion of the leadership position

T-Systems is one of Europe's leading ICT service providers and is represented in over 20 countries. The company offers globally active enterprise customers a holistic approach from consulting to connectivity, cloud services and digital solutions to artificial intelligence and security. T-Systems is already the market leader for IT services in Germany and the DACH region. "With the help of Elke Anderl and her teams, we want to further expand this leadership position and become the number one in Europe and inspire our customers with innovative, secure solutions and high quality," says Ferri Abolhassan.

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