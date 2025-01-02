CES: Easy access to Catena-X with T-Systems

T-Systems is making it easier to enter the Catena-X data ecosystem for the automotive industry with two new offerings. The "Standard" onboarding package brings small and medium-sized companies into the data ecosystem. The package includes ten hours of consulting and the following components: Preparation of the Catena-X connection by means of training, setting up the connector, testing the connection with production-related data and going live in the environment of the operator Cofinity-X. In addition, the Telekom subsidiary offers the "Individual" onboarding package for large companies and corporations. Customers receive a solution for Catena-X integration that is tailored to their existing system landscape and processes. T-Systems will present the packages to the first customers at the CES in Las Vegas.

Catena-X onboarding step by step

T-Systems accompanies the entire process, from Catena-X knowledge transfer and benefit analysis, clarification of technical and organizational requirements for participation, to registration with Cofinity-X, and the first productive connection to Catena-X. T-Systems provides the connector solution and supports customers in testing data exchange for a use case within a certified Catena-X environment. They also offer guidance on security measures and data protection protocols. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to develop and test their own business apps for Catena-X in a simplified way.

Certified full-service provider for Catena-X

"We support all commercially available clouds such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or Open Telekom Cloud," explains Sven Löffler, Head of Dataspaces & Data Products at T-Systems. "And our solutions are scalable for small and large businesses, with one connector for all use cases. We provide support from the very first minute, and if necessary also globally in a 24/7 model. As part of Deutsche Telekom, we offer a high level of security, which external auditors regularly confirm to us. These include ISO, TISAX, Gaia-X and IDSA. As one of the first certified onboarding service providers, we offer an all-round carefree package."

Partnership with Cofinity-X

"T-Systems is a founding member and shareholder of the operating company Cofinity-X and makes an important contribution to the data ecosystem," emphasizes Thomas Rösch, CEO at Cofinity-X. "T-Systems also accompanies customers on their way to Catena-X. As an onboarding service provider, T-Systems covers all steps: from consulting, registration, testing, setting up many functions to preparing data and new apps."

Reference from Flex Automotive

"Flex is proud to have been involved in the launch of the first cross-organizational data chain for the secure exchange of Scope 3 CO2 emissions data, enabling Product Carbon Footprint calculations based on Catena-X standards and certified products," says Nicole Stevenson, Vice President Business Strategy & Marketing at Flex Automotive Business. "T-Systems played a critical role by providing CX-certified onboarding services and its innovative connector and data exchange solutions."

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