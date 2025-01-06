Deutsche Telekom consolidates Wholesale Activities.

Deutsche Telekom has announced the consolidation of its national and international wholesale activities into a single entity: T Wholesale. This move is intended to provide clients with streamlined solutions that address needs both within Germany as well as globally, reflecting the growing demand for integrated telecommunications services.

The international organization, which previously operated on the market as Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, and the nationally-operating Wholesale of Telekom Deutschland GmbH, have now been integrated into the T Wholesale division. This consolidation reflects the importance Deutsche Telekom places on its wholesale business and strengthens the Group’s position in the industry. It also better equips the division to address the growing trend of internationalization.

Managing Director Dr. Kerstin Baumgart explains: “Our partners and customers benefit from our international focus and the synergies that will allow us to better meet the challenges of a rapidly changing market. We offer a portfolio from a single source, both in Germany and internationally, creating a seamless customer experience. As always, we remain committed to sustainable and collaborative partnerships with our customers.”

The new structure combines local expertise with extensive international knowledge, offering comprehensive support for issues such as cross-border developments, market-specific regulations, or access at both regional and global levels. For clients, these changes are anticipated to result in optimized processes and greater efficiency, leading to faster response times, more competitive offerings, enhanced service quality and cost savings.

The wholesale areas of Deutsche Telekom serve over 250 telecommunications providers and resellers in Germany, as well as more than 900 international customers and partners. Both the national and international divisions have established strong partnerships, also with competitors, acknowledging that collaboration is essential to expanding infrastructures and driving transformation.

As T Wholesale, the combined entity will continue to deliver the products customers expect. Those include vast IPX and fiber optic networks, high security standards, point-to-point connections, a broad infrastructure, Ethernet and MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) connectivity, security protection, data center services, in-flight broadband, and other essential offerings. Additionally, the organization will prioritize advancements in digital communication, artificial intelligence, Network APIs, 5G Standalone, edge cloud and strategic partnerships to accelerate future innovation.

More information: wholesale.telekom.com

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance