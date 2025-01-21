Telekom achieves highest brand value in its 30-year history

Deutsche Telekom is once again one of the most successful and valuable brands in the world. This is confirmed by the "Brand Finance Global 500" study, which the British market research institute Brand Finance published today as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to this study, Telekom's current brand value is 85.3 billion US dollars, the highest in the company's 30-year history. The increase compared to the previous year's value (USD 73.3 billion) is 16.4 percent. This corresponds to a record increase of 12 billion US dollars in absolute terms. Since 2020 (USD 39.9 billion), Telekom's brand value has increased by 114 percent, more than doubling within this period.

The experts place Telekom in a strong eleventh place in the overall ranking of the global study. It is also the only European company listed in the top 20. Telekom remains the most valuable telco brand in the world and can further increase its lead over competitors Verizon (15th place) and AT&T (24th place).The lead over Verizon (USD 72.3 billion) now amounts to around 13 billion US dollars. Looking at Europe, T is still the number one corporate brand. The most valuable brand in the world is Apple, ahead of Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

"The Telekom brand has continued to develop successfully thanks to our global umbrella brand strategy and economic and technological successes in national and international comparison. Our brand value has more than doubled since 2020. Such results show that continuity pays off and that we are on the right track," explains Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Brand Officer, Ulrich Klenke. "We score points with our excellent networks, products and services. They demonstrate our performance and innovative strength and create proximity where distance separates us. This allows us to let people share in the opportunities offered by digitalization."

Customer satisfaction gives the brand additional dynamism

Brand Finance once again attributes the significant increase in Deutsche Telekom's brand value to consistent brand management and the company's positive economic and technological development. The group continues to score points through sustainable investments in network quality, digital technologies and customer service. Telekom's high network quality in particular plays a decisive role in attracting and retaining customers, both in Europe and in the USA. Telekom's brand strength remains at a very high level with 83 out of 100 points. Important brand metrics such as innovation, customer service, customer friendliness, price-performance ratio and recommendation play a key role here, according to the experts. In addition, Telekom was able to further strengthen its perception as a global player through its consistent international brand presence. These factors and the associated high level of customer satisfaction have given the brand additional momentum.

Brand Finance is a London-based global and independent consultancy for brand valuation and brand analysis. The institute compiles the ranking of the 500 most valuable brands in the world by brand value in US dollars. The brand values are calculated on the basis of the license fees a company would have to pay if it did not own the brand. Those interested can find out more about the “Brand Finance Global 500” report at www.brandfinance.com or https://brandirectory.com/global .

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