Telekom brings Perplexity to the streets

Telekom is now making the best network even smarter. It is offering its private customers free access to the artificial intelligence Perplexity Pro for a year. In the MeinMagenta app, they can activate access to the innovative knowledge and answer machine via the Magenta Moments loyalty program. Telekom's aim is for everyone to be able to get to know and experience the advantages of artificial intelligence. That's why the company is taking Perplexity out on the streets to people from today onwards, in the truest sense of the word. And as part of the "Just ask Perplexity" advertising Campaign, it is humorously highlighting the advantages of the AI application.

"With our campaign, we are showing the advantages of artificial intelligence in an entertaining way. We want to encourage our customers to use AI applications such as Perplexity. I am deeply convinced that digital technologies can enrich people's lives," explains Ulrich Klenke, Head of Brand at Deutsche Telekom. "AI is one of the biggest trends of our time. It brings with it many questions and changes. We see it as part of our digital responsibility to closely monitor such trends and give people the opportunity to use these technologies.”

The scenes of the campaign film are shown on an interactive billboard - somewhere on the street in the middle of life. People with comedic talent look through the motif or have made themselves comfortable in front of it. On the wall is the note in large letters: "If you have any questions, ask these clever minds." And slightly off to the side: "Or just ask this clever AI: Perplexity." In the course of the conversations, the clever minds answer the questions of the people passing by in a funny and entertaining way. The information transmitted in this way on travel planning, finding a partner, recipes, quantum physics and much more is, however, rather less helpful. But this note from the clever minds is all the more helpful: "Just ask Perplexity!" That gets people on the scene. Because of course the better answers can be found at Perplexity.

The campaign film will be available in different lengths from January 29, 2025 on YouTube and other high-reach online and social media platforms. The creation is the responsibility of adam&eve Berlin. Produced by Markenfilm Crossing, Hamburg. Julia Mücke is directing. Digital medialization is coordinated by emetriq, Hamburg.

Eeasy access to new technologies

Perplexity is a knowledge and answer machine based on artificial intelligence. The AI application differs from conventional search engines in its ability to answer complex questions directly and in natural language. Instead of a list of links, users receive detailed, contextual answers. With this offer, Telekom wants to support its customers in their daily search for relevant information. As part of this, it offers twelve months of free access to Perplexity Pro in the My Magenta app via the Magenta Moments loyalty program. This promotion is valid for all private customers until March 31, 2025. Telekom thus offers easy access to this new technology and its possibilities. Without any reservations, safe, simple and intuitive. More information at www.telekom.de/magenta-moments .

Added value for customers

Deutsche Telekom wants to let people participate in the opportunities of digitalization. For many years, it has relied on technologies that are good and useful for society. This also applies to the use of artificial intelligence. Telekom works with strong partners to develop innovative solutions for private and business customers. It also uses AI itself. The group aims to play a leading role in the use and provision of AI for the benefit of society, the economy and the company. More Information at www.telekom.com/en/company/digital-responsibility .

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