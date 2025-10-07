Deutsche Telekom brings T-Mobile BugBash to Bonn

One week – nine ethical hackers from all over the world – one common goal: more digital security. T-Mobile US and the crowdsourcing security platform Bugcrowd had already established such an event in the United States in the past. Now the T-Mobile Bug Bash is making a detour to Germany.

From October 6, Deutsche Telekom's headquarters in Bonn will be the venue for this duel between humans and technology and will become the focus of security researchers from all over the world. Nine of them traveled in person to track down three categories of bugs in firmly defined scenarios. These bugs are subject to bounties: from 2.500 to 100.000 dollars, depending on the scope. Basically, it is a bug bounty program in tournament form with which companies reward external security researchers for detecting security vulnerabilities in products or systems. With the difference that this time the task is much more provocative than usual. For example: "Kick other subscriber off the network". Or: "Disable a network element significantly or completely" - is that really possible?

Only winners, no losers

The ethical hackers come from three continents. Europe is represented by Sweden, Germany, UK and the Netherlands. North America with the USA and Canada. However, the security researcher from Australia will probably have the longest journey. They all have one working week to put various 5G equipment to the test in live operation. The search for possible vulnerabilities serves the sole purpose of identifying future risks and receiving suggestions on how to avoid them. What is the idiom? Trust is good, control is better.

"Making such an event fully transparent and not behind closed doors is in line with our stance on Responsible Disclosure," says host and Chief Cyber and Information Security Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG Stefan Pütz: " The ethical hackers learn how communication could possibly be compromised. We learn how they do it. There is only one winner - and that is security."

“We’ve seen time and again how crowdsourced security delivers results traditional testing can’t match. With the T-Mobile BugBash expanding to Europe, we’re giving exceptional researchers a platform to showcase their skills and help leading organizations strengthen their defenses in real time.” Paul Ciesielski, Chief Revenue Officer at Bugcrowd.

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