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Bug Bounty

4 min read

... and take part in Deutsche Telekom's bug bounty program. Data privacy and IT security are very important to us, and your contribution helps us improve even further. If you find a vulnerability, let us know and qualify for a reward. You can find the terms and conditions for participation on this page. 

BI bug bounty

 

Scope

The following systems are included in Deutsche Telekom's bug bounty program  (T Mobile US runs a separate bug bounty program on Bugcrowd)

Critical / P1
5,000 euros		High / P2
2,000 euros		Medium / P3
1,000 euros
-    *.telekom.de
-    *.telekom.net
-    *.telekom.com
-    *.t-systems.com
-    *.open-telekom-cloud.com
-    auth.otc.t-systems.com
-    *.otc-service.com		  

❌  Out of Scope:

-    *.reverse.open-telekom-cloud.com
-   *.lila.dih.telekom.com

  

❌ Out of Scope: All customer systems not owned by Deutsche Telekom AG

Have you found a vulnerability? Then send us your report!

The following information from your analysis is especially important for your report:

  • an accurate description (including the type) of the vulnerability, along with an assessment of its severity
  • as many details as possible about how to reproduce the vulnerability (proof of concept (PoC))
  • where possible, suggestions for how you believe the vulnerability can be resolved

Rewards

We evaluate each reported vulnerability individually. If we need additional information from your analysis, we will contact you. After the evaluation is complete, we determine the reward we will pay for your work. The following principles apply:

The stated rewards are based on a specific risk. For each reported vulnerability, we assess the risk individually, which determines how much reward we pay.

To assess a vulnerability’s severity, we use Bugcrowd’s Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy or, alternatively, the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) in Version 4.0.

As you can see, we have defined different categories. Each category differs in terms of vulnerability severity and the selection of targets. The reward amount for each category is largely determined by severity. It is based on a specific risk, which consists of the likelihood of occurrence and the extent of damage. For each reported vulnerability, we assess the risk individually. If there are significant deviations, we may reduce or increase the individual reward. If a reported vulnerability affects multiple systems, we pay the reward only once.

We do not pay rewards for vulnerabilities in customer systems, third-party software, and  services.

Rules of Engagement (RoE)

We require responsible disclosure. If you discover a vulnerability, please report it to us promptly. We will investigate the vulnerability and do our best to resolve it as quickly as possible. If you would like to publish details of your finding, please contact us first and wait for the appropriate approval.

During your testing, handle the service under review with care and do not limit its availability. Do not access, modify, download, delete, or disclose any data. If you violate these rules, we are legally required to report this to the authorities. Neither you nor we want that. If you are unsure, please contact our Bug Bounty team.

Deutsche Telekom's Bug Bounty Program is open to everyone.

Everyone is eligible to participate except current and former employees of Deutsche Telekom AG and its affiliated companies, as well as their relatives or legal representatives. Minors need written consent from a parent or legal guardian.

 

RoE Do'sRoE Don'ts
  • Keep vulnerability details confidential
  • Do not test systems outside the scope
  • Publish vulnerabilities only after we have explicitly approved it
  • Do not limit system availability
  • Test only systems within the program scope
  • Do not access data. Do not modify, upload, delete, or share data.
  • If you discover personal data while testing, stop the attack immediately, delete the transferred personal data, and contact the Bug Bounty Team
  • Do not conduct social engineering attacks
  • If anything is unclear, please contact the Bug Bounty Team
  • Do not attempt to gain physical access to Deutsche Telekom AG infrastructure or data centers
 
  • Do not violate applicable law
 
  • Do not attack third-party systems

 

Communication and collaboration

Communication and collaboration are key to the success of the bug bounty program. Please keep us regularly updated on the progress of your research and share all relevant information with us promptly. We value open and transparent communication and strive to provide the same.

BugBounty Program

For notifications of vulnerabilities and gaps in accordance with the Responsible Disclosure Principle

bugbounty@telekom.de
Image: BugBounty Program