First at Deutsche Telekom: eSIM transfer between Android and iOS

From now on, Deutsche Telekom customers can easily and securely transfer their eSIM profile between Android and iOS devices – without an additional app or paperwork. This makes Deutsche Telekom the first network operator in Europe and one of the first in the world to offer this convenient service. " With the new eSIM transfer, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to switch devices. Simple, flexible, and secure—that is our goal," says Michael Hagspihl, Vice President Global Strategic Projects und Marketing Partnerships of Deutsche Telekom.

Cross-platform and easy: switching made easy

Until now, eSIM transfer at Deutsche Telekom was only possible between devices with the same operating system: Since 2020 between iOS devices, and since 2023 also between Android devices. Now, for the first time, it is also possible to switch between Android and iOS – and vice versa. The new function makes it easier to switch to a new smartphone and makes using the eSIM even more convenient.

Here's how it works

iPhones with the software version iOS 26 and the Google Pixel 10 devices will be supported at launch. More Android models will follow soon.

The eSIM transfer is started directly in the settings of the new smartphone.

The operating system recognizes the previous device and initiates the secure change.

In the background, the Deutsche Telekom system checks whether the device, tariff and user are eligible and then approves the transfer.

The existing mobile phone profile will be transferred – the phone number and tariff will remain the same.

Safety and technology

The new function is based on the international GSMA standard TS.43 and on the entitlement server developed by Deutsche Telekom. This server checks the authorizations, controls the secure process and enables Deutsche Telekom to react quickly to new functions and innovations. Since 2017, this in-house development has been continuously expanded for Deutsche Telekom's European subsidiaries. The service will also be available in other Deutsche Telekom national companies in the future. "Anyone who changes their operating system wants to seamlessly transfer their connection. This is exactly what we are now enabling – quickly, securely and without additional effort," Michael Hagspihl continues. "Our innovative system ensures that the switch works reliably and easily."

What is an eSIM?

The eSIM is a digital SIM card that is permanently installed in the device. Instead of a physical chip, a profile is uploaded – this makes switching to a new device particularly easy.

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