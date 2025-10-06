OTE concludes the sale of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications

Athen/Athens 01.10.2025 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (“OTE”) announces that the disposal of its 100% stake (minus 7 shares held by S.N Radiocommunicatii) in Telekom Romania Mobile Communications (“TKRM”) to Vodafone Romania has been successfully completed today, combined with the transfer to Digi Romania of TKRM’s prepaid business, certain spectrum rights and part of the tower portfolio. The combined enterprise value stood at €70m.

The Net Consideration after adjustments at completion, such as net debt, working capital and other costs & expenses/provisions reached approximately €40mn, which will be distributed to shareholders.

OTE will announce the details of the extraordinary remuneration to its shareholders at the Q3 results (November 13, 2025), subject to the required approvals from the competent corporate bodies.

The announcement is issued as Regulated Information in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 [article 3, par. 1 (p), and article 21] and Regulation 596/2014 (article 17) of the European Parliament and of the Council on the abuse of the market.

For further information:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tel. +30 210 6118190, +30 210 6117364

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

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