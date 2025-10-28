Powerful, fast, and exceptionally secure: Speedport 7 devices and Wi‑Fi packages

With new hardware and three new Wi‑Fi packages, Telekom is redefining the home Internet experience. These offerings directly address the top needs of modern households when they go online: simple, fast, reliable, and secure — right at the top of the wish list for users on the Telekom network.

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With Wi‑Fi 7, Internet outage protection via mobile, and intuitive app controls, the new lineup delivers high‑performance, stable Wi‑Fi that’s easy to use. Online activities are also even more secure.

The Wi‑Fi packages #einfachWLAN, #besserWLAN, and #nochmehrWLAN combine hardware with additional service components to provide more security and added convenience.

New Speedport router with Wi‑Fi 7

At the core of the home networking offer is the new Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi router, purpose‑built for the needs of modern households. Thanks to Wi‑Fi 7, it delivers maximum speed and stability—ideal for people who stream, work, and game at the same time. The powerful router is easy and intuitive to manage via the MyMagenta app.

The Speedport 7 router supports DSL and VDSL and—thanks to the integrated fiber modem—fiber connections as well. It supports connection speeds up to 2 Gbps. The router offers three 1 Gbps LAN ports, a 2.5 Gbps WAN port, a USB 3.0 port, and a DECT base for up to five cordless phones.

With Wi‑Fi 7, Speedport 7 achieves wireless throughput up to 6.8 Gbps. Whether for home office, online learning, streaming, or gaming, every device in the household benefits from a fast, reliable connection. Speedport 7 broadcasts simultaneously on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz so many devices can stay connected quickly and stably at once.

Wi‑Fi packages for more security and added convenience

The #einfachWLAN, #besserWLAN, and #nochmehrWLAN packages add valuable services to the router and tailor the offer to different household needs.

Packages with a router include Protect Home. Even in the entry‑level #einfachWLAN package, Protect Home safeguards devices on the home network from online threats and reliably prevents phishing and data theft. That means IoT devices are protected too, even when traditional antivirus can’t be installed. Protect Home also shields children from inappropriate websites and enables individualized schedules for Internet use at home. A 24/7 router replacement service and smart‑home control with the MagentaZuhause App Premium are also included.

The #besserWLAN package additionally includes the Wi‑Fi Extender Plus with integrated Internet outage protection via mobile. If the fixed‑line Internet connection goes down, access is automatically restored over LTE cellular. Service continues seamlessly over the mobile network with no additional charges.

The #nochmehrWLAN package adds another extender to deliver fast, stable Wi‑Fi throughout the entire home—even in challenging reception conditions.

Optimal Wi‑Fi coverage with Telekom Mesh

Alongside the Speedport 7 router, Telekom is launching two new Wi‑Fi extenders. The Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender and the Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender Plus with integrated Internet outage protection via mobile deliver comprehensive, stable Wi‑Fi 7 coverage across the home. The extenders support throughput up to 6,760 Mbps, making Wi‑Fi 7 significantly faster than previous standards.

Thanks to Wi‑Fi mesh technology, the signal reaches every room—even across multiple floors. That means stutter‑free streaming in the living room, rock‑solid Wi‑Fi in the home office, and fast connections in the kids’ room.

If needed, customers receive complimentary phone support during setup. With #besserWLAN or #nochmehrWLAN, experts also help optimize Wi‑Fi performance. If a phone‑based solution isn’t possible, a complimentary on‑site installation service is available.

New control concept: simple setup and management with the MyMagenta app

Devices in the Speedport 7 family are especially easy to install and operate. Complete control runs through Telekom’s central app, where customers already manage contract details, bills, loyalty offers, and service options. All key information is in one place, and it’s incredibly easy to use.

The MyMagenta app guides users step by step through setup and supports them day to day. At any time, customers can adjust Wi‑Fi settings, enable a guest network, or temporarily pause Wi‑Fi for children—ideal for family‑friendly use. The app lets you control the router from anywhere—on the couch, in the basement, or on the go.

Pricing for the new Wi‑Fi packages and Speedport 7 devices

Wi‑Fi packages

#einfachWLAN (€7.95 Euro mtl.)

Includes Speedport 7, Protect Home, MyMagenta app access to contract details and numerous self‑service options, MagentaZuhause App Pro (Smart Home)

#besserWLAN (for 12 months €7.95 per month, then €9.95 per month)

Includes Speedport 7 & Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender Plus, Protect Home, integrated Internet outage protection via mobile; phone support for setup and Wi‑Fi optimization; complimentary on‑site installation service if needed; MyMagenta app access to contract details and numerous self‑service options; MagentaZuhause App Pro (Smart Home)

#nochmehrWLAN (€3.95 per month)

Includes Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender; phone support for setup and Wi‑Fi optimization; complimentary on‑site installation service if needed; MyMagenta app access to contract details and numerous self‑service options

Wi‑Fi 7 router

Speedport 7 (€229.99 one‑time)

The Speedport 7 router is available for a one‑time price of €229.99 or within the #einfachWLAN package or paired with the Wi‑Fi Extender Plus in the #besserWLAN package.

Wi‑Fi extenders

Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender (€89.99 one‑time)

The Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender is available for a one‑time price of €89.99 or within the #nochmehrWLAN package.

Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender Plus with integrated Internet outage protection via mobile

The Speedport 7 Wi‑Fi Extender Plus is available exclusively as a rental. See the #besserWLAN package

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